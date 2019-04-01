Vijaya Bank, Dena Bank merge with Bank of Baroda: How will it impact existing account holders, depositors and borrowers?

Will the users of digital banking channels such as mobile banking or net banking or UPI or BHIM see any change?

The customers of Vijaya Bank and Dena Bank availing various services such as savings bank account, loans or deposits will now walk into their existing branches of the respective banks, but will be known as the customers of Bank of Baroda (BoB). This is because effective April 1, 2019, Vijaya Bank and Dena Bank are amalgamating with Bank of Baroda.

The name of the amalgamated entity will be Bank of Baroda. However, it does not mean that Vijaya Bank and Dena Bank are being closed. All the existing customers of Vijaya Bank and Dena Bank will continue to be the customers of BoB. Bank of Baroda is also running a campaign #PowerOf3 to show the strength of the three banks taken together.

Impact on account holders

There will be changes in account information for the account holders of Vijaya Bank and Dena Bank, but as of now, the respective banks have decided not to bring in the changes. As per a Bank of Baroda statement, “The existing account number (of Vijaya Bank and Dena Bank), IFSC code, MICR code, existing ATM card and cheque books, and other identifiers of account and branch will continue, till a change is notified and announced.”

Even the users of digital banking channels such as mobile banking or net banking or UPI or BHIM will not see any change as of now. Also, as per BoB, “Should we decide to merge the branches located close by, customers will be allocated lockers in the new branch,”

However, going forward, as and when the banks communicate, the account holders may have to undergo these changes – New account number, new cheque book and ATM cards along with new user name for accessing the website of the amalgamated entity. Importantly, if you have provided ECS mandate or given Standing Instructions for debiting the account for services like an insurance premium, mutual fund SIP etc, they may have to be updated if asked by the banks.

“New account numbers, customer IDs, and IFSC codes mean that you would have to update these details with various third-party entities including the Income-tax department for tax refunds, insurers to get maturity proceeds, mutual funds to get the redemption amounts, etc. You will have to submit fresh SIP registration-cum-mandate forms in case of auto-debits for systematic investment plans (SIP) and for loan EMIs,” says Adhil Shetty, CEO, Bankbazaar.com.

Impact on depositors

If you have a fixed deposit in Vijaya Bank or Dena Bank, you need not to worry as of now. They will run till its original maturity date. “In case of deposits, this happens only on maturity. FDs are contract, and it is not possible for banks to change the rate mid-way. If you are locked into an FD, you can continue till maturity on the same interest rate even if the deposit rates of the merged entity are higher or lower. However, exceptions may be made in case of high-value deposits, says Shetty.

Impact on borrowers

Borrowers, however, may have to get ready for an early change as per their agreement with the bank. For loans linked to the bank’s MCLR, the home loan is reset after every 12 months. Home loan borrowers of Vijaya Bank and Dena Bank on their reset date may have to follow BoB MCLR and the mark-up and hence, accordingly, there may be a change in their EMIs.

BoB has informed that “There will be no immediate changes in any terms and conditions of existing credit facilities. However, the facilities are to be governed by the guidelines and policies of Bank of Baroda, post amalgamation. Any changes in the terms and conditions shall be informed in advance and consent shall be obtained prior to effecting the changed terms & conditions.”