Vatika Business Centre launches flexible office space in Noida

Keeping in view the upsurge in demand for flexible office spaces post-Covid, Vatika Business Centre has announced the launch of a new centre in one of the country’s most promising business hubs – Sector-62, Noida.

Spread over an area of 24,500 sq ft, these offerings perfectly match the modern-day work needs and are ergonomically designed to suit the ever evolving workplace lifestyle. Backed by strong business support services, state-of-the-art technology and a live-cooking café ‘Breathe’ (which serves more than 50 lip-smacking dishes), the centre is well equipped with 400 seats, meeting rooms, office suites, and walkthrough areas to make the work experience go a level-up and hassle-free.

“With the rise of entrepreneurial spirit, boutique agencies, startups and business revaluation by existing corporates increased the demand for flexible/hybrid workspaces and grade A offices have started witnessing increased traction from corporates, IT giants, BFSI, and others. The adoption of technology and to provide bespoke experiences to users is having a multiplier effect. To meet the rising demand and leads which have started pouring in large numbers we have launched this new centre,” said Vineet Taing- President, Vatika Business Centre.

Vatika Business Centre is one of the largest ISO 9001:2015 certified Indian Business Centres providing services across 8 major cities, including New Delhi, Gurugram, Noida, Mumbai, Pune, Hyderabad, Chennai & Bengaluru.

It’s a specialized provider of flexible, high quality, serviced office spaces. It has undergone rapid expansion and runs 16 business centres furnished with premium and ergonomically designed fit-outs that have been catering to office space challenges of more than 200 Fortune 500 and MNCs.