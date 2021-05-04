Vaccinated? Now get special discount from Reliance General while buying or renewing insurance policy

Customers who have vaccinated themselves even with the first vaccination dose, are eligible to avail of this benefit.

Reliance General Insurance has reiterated its commitment to ensuring safety for its customers, by actively promoting the COVID-19 vaccination drive and rewarding customers who have already taken a jab.

The company aims to provide additional ease to its customers who are in the process to either buy or renew their Health Infinity insurance policy with the general insurance company, by offering an additional one time 5 per cent discount to customers who have taken the COVID-19 vaccination.

The Reliance Health Infinity insurance policy is a comprehensive health insurance plan. The health Insurance policy can be opted as an individual plan or a family floater basis, with coverage options from Rs 3 lakh up to Rs 1 crore. The policy has no sub-limits, offers inpatient care, daycare procedures, domiciliary hospitalization, organ donor, pre-hospitalization and post-hospitalization medical expenses, restore benefit, and a 90-days free cancellation option.

Rakesh Jain, CEO, Reliance General Insurance says, “We want to thank IRDAI for their special approval to Covid Vaccine discount in our Health Infinity product amidst a time where everyone needs to come together and collectively combat the impact of the virus. While we have always encouraged individuals to insure themselves against a medical emergency, this time we want to do more. By the means of this incentive, we want to encourage individuals to prioritize their health at this critical hour and get themselves vaccinated at the earliest.”

The additional one time 5 per cent discount on Reliance Health Infinity policy will be over and above the other discounts applicable at the time of buying the policy, making the premium extremely affordable. The offer can also be availed by existing policyholders on their renewal premium. Customers who have vaccinated themselves even with the first vaccination dose, are eligible to avail of this benefit.

Starting May 1st anyone above 18 years is eligible for a COVID- 19 vaccination, as the government has sped up the vaccination process, in leading its war against COVID-19.

The company says the initiative exemplifies RGI’s philosophy of putting the community first and highlights the integral role organizations can play in the health and well-being of society as a whole. It is also a step in the right direction as India continues to battle the pandemic.