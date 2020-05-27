Using FASTag, RuPay, UPI, AePS? This NPCI chatbot will answer your queries 24×7

Check features of NPCI’s PAI chatbot.

In another initiative to improve digital financial inclusion in India, the National Payment Corporation of India (NPCI) has launched an artificial intelligence (AI) based chatbot, PAi, to create awareness around its products like FASTag, RuPay, UPI, AePS on a real-time basis. NPCI said in a statement that the AI virtual assistant, PAi is available round the clock helping users with access to accurate information on NPCI products. Customers can ask their queries in English and Hindi, via text or voice on the websites of NPCI, RuPay, and UPI Chalega. Through PAi, users get verified automated responses to their queries on all NPCI’s products. PAi would also be accessible to global RuPay Cardholders as well.

“We are glad to unveil AI-powered Pai for our users. In this fast paced world, addressing user queries is the need of the hour. We believe PAi will create entirely new user experiences that are as natural and easy as conversations, help users know about our products and in-turn promote digital payments,” Kunal Kalawatia, Chief of Marketing, NPCI said.

PAi has been developed by Bengaluru-based startup CoRover Private Limited whose AI/ML powered NLP chatbot technology has been accessed by 20 Crore+ consumers.

Ankush Sabharwal, Founder and CEO, CoRover said that conversational AI will be the core for business continuity and its seamless operations in changing world. “Chatbots powered by conversational AI brings every customer closer to verified information on their digital payments. CoRover is excited to partner with NPCI and contributes to the vision of building robust digital payment infrastructure for India and the world,” he said.

NPCI said that PAi will soon be available in several regional languages of India to help increase the adoption of digital payments among Indian citizens.

National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) was incorporated in 2008 as an umbrella organization for operating retail payments and settlement systems in India. NPCI has changed the way payments are made in India through a bouquet of retail payment products such as RuPay card, Immediate Payment Service (IMPS), Unified Payments Interface (UPI), Bharat Interface for Money (BHIM), BHIM Aadhaar, National Electronic Toll Collection (NETC Fastag) and Bharat BillPay.

NPCI has also launched UPI 2.0 to offer more secure and comprehensive services to consumers and merchants.