Using Axis Bank credit card? Bill payment through this app will give your extra rewards

Axis Bank credit card users will be able to earn extra reward points by making their bill payments through CheQ app. The reward points earned on CheQ apps can be converted into cash.

Bengaluru-based fintech startup CheQ has partnered with Axis Bank to make the credit card bill payment experience extra rewarding for its users.

As part of the partnership, customers who pay their Axis Bank credit card bills on the CheQ app will earn flat 1.5% of their payment back as CheQ Chips. This will be an additional incentive of 0.5% over the regular 1% that users normally get, CheQ said in a statement.

CheQ Chips are the app’s in-app currency which can be received by customers as a reward for every payment on CheQ. These chips can redeemed for vouchers from brands like Amazon, Flipkart, Swiggy, Zomato etc, or converted to cash and taken to the bank account.

The offer will be applicable exclusively for Axis Bank credit card customers from 13 March, 2023 on a minimum bill payment of Rs 100 on the CheQ app, the company said.

“CheQ Chips have received lots of love from the community, and we hope that this added incentive for Axis Bank credit card holders will aid us in our goal of helping every Indian understand, manage & leverage credit to its fullest potential,” said Aditya Soni, Founder and CEO of CheQ.

Sanjeev Moghe, President & Head – Cards and Payments at Axis Bank, said: “We are delighted to partner with CheQ to incentivise timely repayment of credit card bills. We believe that the reward of extra CheQ Chips for Axis Bank credit card holders will appeal to our customers across India, as they continue making their credit journey more disciplined and rewarding than ever before.”