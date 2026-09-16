The rise in US Treasury yields comes at a time when Indian households are watching interest rates closely. For fixed deposit investors, higher rates could create an opportunity to earn more on fresh deposits. For home loan borrowers, the same environment could mean higher borrowing costs if Indian lenders raise their lending rates.

But the impact is not automatic. The Reserve Bank of India’s response to domestic inflation, liquidity and economic growth will matter more for Indian interest rates than the movement in US bond yields alone.

Why rising US bond yields matter to India

The era of easy money may be ending. US 10-year bond yields have risen from around 4% to nearly 5% in the past six months. On September 15, the yield touched 5.025%, its highest since 2007. The US 30-year Treasury yield also touched 5.401% on September 15, its highest level since June 2007.

Persistent inflation, higher crude oil prices and expectations of higher interest rates for longer have pushed yields up.

India is also seeing a similar trend. The 10-year government bond yield has risen from 6.7% to around 7% in six months, touching 7.10% on September 15. The rupee has also weakened to around ₹95.96 against the US dollar.

For Indian households, the key question is whether this global bond market repricing will eventually affect fixed deposit returns and home loan EMIs.

Why rising US bond yields matter to India

When bond yields rise, investors demand higher returns to lend money to governments and other borrowers. This can reflect expectations of higher inflation, stronger borrowing demand or tighter monetary policy.

The US Treasury market is a key reference point for global investors. As yields rise, the relative attractiveness of investments in other countries can change. Some foreign investors may reassess their exposure to emerging markets, including India.

US bond yields have risen sharply, with the 10-year Treasury yield around 5%. How could this affect India’s economy, the rupee, inflation and RBI interest-rate decisions?

Vishal Goenka, co-founder of IndiaBonds, said the current rise in yields has been building for months. He pointed to higher oil prices following the Middle East conflict and large technology companies raising funds for artificial intelligence infrastructure as factors adding to pressure on global yields.

“The US remains, in effect, the benchmark risk-free rate for the world, so when yields rise there, relative value across every asset class shifts,” Goenka said.

He added that the effect could include some reallocation of capital, although Indian bonds may receive support from tax relief extended to foreign investors in Indian debt.

For India, the immediate concern is the combination of a weaker rupee and expensive crude oil. India imports a large share of its crude oil requirements. A sustained rise in oil prices can increase the import bill and add to inflationary pressure. A weaker rupee can make those imports more expensive in domestic currency.

Saurav Ghosh, co-founder of Jiraaf (bond investment platform), said higher US Treasury yields should not be viewed as a direct risk to Indian investors and borrowers.

“The more important signal is that elevated yields reflect expectations of tighter monetary policy in the US as inflation remains firm,” Ghosh said.

He added that the Reserve Bank of India would continue to focus primarily on domestic inflation, growth and liquidity conditions. A US rate hike could, however, give the RBI greater room to tighten policy if required without materially compressing the India-US interest-rate differential.

Will the RBI raise interest rates?

The possibility of higher Indian interest rates has gained attention as inflationary pressures build. Retail inflation rose to 4.82% in August from 4.45% in July, while food inflation increased to 5.66%. The rise in crude oil prices has added another potential source of pressure.

Economists at HSBC expect the RBI to raise the repo rate by 25 basis points each in October and December, taking it to 5.75%. Nomura economists have also shifted their call from a hold to two 25-basis-point hikes, although they said the October decision was not certain.

SBI Research has similarly expected rate hikes in October and December. Goenka said his own estimate was in line with that view.

“My own estimate sits comfortably with SBI Research’s call for 25 basis points each in October and December,” he said.

However, a rate hike is not a direct consequence of the US 10-year yield crossing 5%. The RBI will have to assess the persistence of domestic inflation, the effect of oil prices, economic growth and liquidity conditions before deciding its policy course.

Ghosh said the eventual impact on Indian households would depend on how domestic inflation evolves and how the RBI responds.

What could happen to FD interest rates?

For fixed deposit investors, a higher interest-rate environment can be beneficial when banks begin offering better rates on new deposits. But the rise in US Treasury yields does not automatically mean that Indian banks will increase their FD rates.

The transmission depends on the RBI’s policy decision, domestic bond yields, banking-system liquidity and the competition among banks for deposits.

“If the repo rate does move, FD rates typically follow within weeks as banks compete for deposits,” Goenka said.

This means investors with maturing FDs or surplus money to invest could get an opportunity to lock in higher rates if banks revise their deposit rates upwards. However, those who have already locked in a fixed-rate deposit will generally continue to earn the contracted rate until maturity, subject to the terms of the deposit.

Investors should therefore avoid assuming that every FD will immediately become more attractive. The timing and extent of any rate revision will vary across banks and tenures.

Goenka recommends spreading deposits across different maturities rather than investing a large sum in one long-term FD.

“Ladder deposits across maturities instead of locking a large sum into one long tenure,” he said.

An FD ladder allows investors to stagger maturity dates. This provides access to money at regular intervals and gives them an opportunity to reinvest at prevailing rates.

For example, instead of putting an entire corpus into a five-year deposit, an investor could divide it across shorter and longer tenures, depending on liquidity requirements and the rates available. The exact allocation should depend on when the money is needed.

Could home loan EMIs rise?

The effect on home loan borrowers will depend on whether the RBI raises the repo rate and how individual lenders transmit that change.

For floating-rate loans, an increase in the lending rate can lead to a higher EMI, a longer repayment period or both. The impact will depend on the outstanding principal, remaining tenure, current interest rate and the lender’s reset mechanism.

Ghosh said that a ₹50 lakh home loan with 20 years remaining at an interest rate of 8.5% would have an EMI of approximately ₹43,400.

A 25-basis-point increase in the lending rate would raise the EMI by around ₹800 a month, while a 50-basis-point increase would increase it by roughly ₹1,600, according to his estimates.

These figures are illustrative. The actual change will depend on how the lender adjusts the loan.

Borrowers should also distinguish between external benchmark-linked loans and MCLR-linked loans.

“External benchmark-linked loans are likely to transmit policy changes faster, while MCLR-linked loans may reprice with a lag,” Ghosh said.

External benchmark-linked loans are generally linked to a benchmark such as the repo rate, so changes in the benchmark can be transmitted relatively quickly, subject to the loan’s reset terms. MCLR-linked loans are linked to the bank’s marginal cost of funds-based lending rate and may change according to the bank’s own reset cycle.

Goenka said borrowers on external benchmark-linked loans could feel a rate hike within a quarter, while MCLR borrowers could experience a slower transmission.

The practical implication is that borrowers should check both their revised EMI and their remaining loan tenure. A lender may keep the EMI unchanged and extend the repayment period instead.

Should borrowers prepay or switch lenders?

A rise in interest rates does not automatically mean that every borrower should rush to prepay a home loan or switch lenders.

The first step is to find out how the lender has adjusted the loan. If the EMI has increased, the borrower should assess whether the higher payment is manageable. If the tenure has been extended, the borrower should calculate how much additional interest could be payable over the remaining period.

Borrowers with genuine surplus cash may consider periodic part-prepayments or a modest increase in EMI. These measures can help reduce the outstanding principal and limit the additional interest burden.

“Prepayment becomes more attractive as rates rise if you have genuine surplus cash,” Goenka said.

However, an emergency fund should not be used for loan repayment. Households should also account for other financial goals, upcoming expenses and any applicable prepayment conditions before making a large payment.

A balance transfer to another lender may be worth examining if the new interest rate is meaningfully lower. But the benefit should be calculated after accounting for processing fees, transfer costs and other charges.

“Borrowers should also explore repricing options with their existing lender before switching,” Ghosh said.

For prospective homebuyers, the focus should remain on affordability rather than trying to predict the lowest possible interest rate. Ghosh recommends stress-testing the EMI at rates 50 to 100 basis points above the current level before taking a loan.

How should households prepare if rates stay high?

A prolonged period of higher interest rates could create opportunities for savers while increasing the need for active debt management.

For FD investors, a laddered approach can provide flexibility. It avoids locking the entire corpus at one rate and allows investors to reinvest portions of their money as deposits mature.

Emergency funds should remain liquid regardless of the interest-rate cycle. The purpose of an emergency fund is to meet unexpected expenses, not to maximise returns.

For investors considering debt funds, the choice of maturity and credit quality matters. Goenka recommends staying in the two-to-three-year segment rather than chasing longer-duration investments solely for potentially higher returns.

“Debt investments: stay in the two-to-three-year segment rather than chasing duration; it captures today’s higher yields without the sharper price swings longer paper sees,” he said.

Debt funds are not the same as FDs. Their returns are market-linked, and their values can fluctuate when bond yields change. Investors should therefore consider their risk tolerance, investment horizon and the credit quality of the underlying securities.

For home loan borrowers, it is important to budget for a possible increase in EMI before it happens. Monitoring the loan’s outstanding balance, interest rate and remaining tenure can help households make informed decisions.

The broader lesson is that Indian savers and borrowers should not react mechanically to every movement in US Treasury yields. The US bond market can influence global financial conditions, but domestic inflation, RBI policy and banking-system liquidity will ultimately play a more direct role in determining the interest rates that Indian households receive on FDs and pay on home loans.

Disclaimer: Interest-rate expectations, FD returns and home loan EMI figures mentioned in this article are indicative and based on expert views and stated assumptions. Actual rates, returns and repayment amounts may vary depending on RBI policy, market conditions, lender terms and individual circumstances. Readers should assess their financial needs and consult a qualified financial adviser before making investment or borrowing decisions.

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