US-based crypto exchange CrossTower enters India, offers Rs 500 in Bitcoin to early users

One of the world’s leading trading and digital asset investment firms, CrossTower today announced the launch of its crypto trading platform in India. In a statement, CrossTower said the platform has been methodically built on a robust, scalable, and resilient infrastructure with best-in-class safeguards, services, and capabilities. CrossTower is promising most competitive fees to the Indian crypto community.

CrossTower is ranked fourth out of 152 global exchanges by CryptoCompare – a central and leading authority for global cryptocurrency data. The ranking was based upon asset and market quality, data, security, KYC, regulations, and the team.

Besides offering competitive pricing to users, the company also uses sophisticated compliance infrastructure and security measures to protect customers, the statement said. As a part of its launch, CrossTower is offering its first 1,000 Indian customers an opportunity to earn extra Bitcoin up to Rs 500 on their first trade on the exchange.

Commenting on the India launch, Kapil Rathi, co-founder and Chief Executive Officer said, “In the last couple of years, India has seen a revolution in crypto-investing. The new generation of investors in India has welcomed cryptocurrencies as a tool for financial freedom. With advancements in technology, crypto markets have proven a key driver in the democratisation of wealth. Our team’s unique combination of expertise will allow us to make investments in cryptocurrencies simple and accessible for any individual. CrossTower is also thrilled to participate in policy-making that will drive India to be a premier leader in the cryptocurrency industry on a global level.”

The Indian cryptocurrency market has been reported to have grown from USD 923 million in April 2020 to a staggering USD 6.6 billion in May 2021, which is an average of over 50 per cent monthly growth. Over 1.5 crore Indians are invested in crypto.

Among 154 nations, India ranks 11th in cryptocurrency adoption, according to a report by Chainalysis.

CrossTower said that for India, it has built a business that permits everyone, from young adults to business tycoons, making investing in cryptocurrency easiest and safest.

“Any individual in any village, town or city in the country can start cryptocurrency trading with the trusted CrossTower platform using Indian rupees and access over 40 cryptocurrencies (tokens),” the company said.

CrossTower was co-founded in 2019 by Kapil Rathi, Chief Executive Officer and Kristin Boggiano, President, to bring digital asset trading mainstream. CrossTower operates fully regulated crypto exchanges in the US and Bermuda, servicing 81 countries.

Disclaimer: The suggestions/recommendations around cryptocurrencies in this story are by the respective commentator. Financial Express Online does not bear any responsibility for their advice. Please consult your financial advisor before dealing/investing in cryptocurrencies.