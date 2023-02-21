UPI-PayNow Linkage 2023: With the launch of the Real-Time payment Systems Linkage between India and Singapore today, customers of participating banks will be able to make easy cross-border transactions between the two countries.

On Tuesday (February 21, 2023), Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Singapore PM Lee Hsien launched the cross-border linkage between the two countries using their respective fast payment systems – UPI and PayNow.

According to RBI, only the UPI ID registered with the same bank where the account is held can only be used for receiving remittances.

Further, only P2P (person-to-person) remittances will be allowed initially for the purposes of “Maintenance of Relatives Abroad” and “Gift”.

How much money can you send or receive daily?

The RBI said that customers of the participating banks can undertake cross-border remittances to Singapore using the bank’s mobile banking app/internet banking.

Initially, an Indian user will be allowed to remit up to Rs 60,000 (SGD 1000) in a day. The RBI said that at the time of making the transaction, the system will dynamically calculate and display the amount in both the currencies for convenience of the user.

Also Read: Money transfer gets simpler!

Full List of Participating Banks

According to a statement by the Reserve Bank of India, State Bank of India, Indian Overseas Bank, Indian Bank and ICICI Bank will facilitate both inward and outward remittances. Axis Bank and DBS India will facilitate inward remittances (from Singapore to India). The RBI said that for Singapore users, the service will be made available through DBS-Singapore and Liquid Group (a non-bank financial institution).

Banks in India for receiving remittances through the UPI-PayNow interlinkage

Axis Bank

DBS Bank India

ICICI Bank

Indian Bank

Indian Overseas Bank

State Bank of India

Banks in India enabled for sending remittances through the UPI-PayNow interlinkage

ICICI Bank

Indian Bank

Indian Overseas Bank

State Bank of India

The above is an initial list of participating banks. Soon, more banks are expected to be in the UPI-PayNow linkage.

Supported Apps/Platforms to send or receive money between India and Singapore

Receiving Remittances

Banks UPI Handles Enabled Featuring Apps Axis Bank @axisbank Axis Pay DBS Bank India @dbs DBS Digibank ICICI Bank @icici ICICI iMobile Indian Bank @indianbank IndOASIS Indian Overseas Bank @iob BHIM IOB Pay Source: RBI

Sending Remittances

Banks Apps / Internet banking ICICI Bank Internet banking Indian Bank Mobile App (IndOASIS) Indian Overseas Bank Internet banking State Bank of India Mobile App (BHIM SBI Pay) Source: RBI

How much time transactions will take

The transactions will be completed within a minute. The RBI said, “The transactions through UPI-PayNow interlinkage can be carried out with ease similar to how the domestic transactions through UPI or PayNow take place, and the transaction can be completed within a minute.”

Also Read: No more penal interest: How RBI decision will help home, personal, car and other loan borrowers

Will LRS Limit apply?

Yes. The Liberalised Remittance Scheme (LRS) limit will apply to this interlinkage while sending remittances from India.

“In the UPI-PayNow interlinkage transactions, only person-to-person (P2P) remittances towards the purpose of ‘Maintenance of Relatives Abroad’ & ‘Gift’ under the Liberalised Remittance Scheme (LRS) are allowed, and the prescribed LRS limits would be applicable,” RBI said.