UPI payment live for international travellers visiting Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru airports – Details

The UPI payment facility for international travellers visiting India has started. The RBI said that the facility has been made available from Tuesday (February 21, 2023).

“The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) had announced in the Statement on Developmental and Regulatory Policies dated February 08, 2023, a facility to enable all inbound travellers visiting India to make local payments using Unified Payments Interface (UPI) while they are in India. This facility is made available from today,” RBI said in a statement on Tuesday.

As the UPI payment for international travellers goes live, here’s a look at the key points foreign visitors should know:

1. Who can avail of this facility?

Initially, the UPI payment facility will is available to travellers from G-20 countries only. It is expected that the facility will be extended to other international travellers also.

2. Where will the facility be available?

The UPI payment facility will be initially available at select international airports – Bengaluru, Mumbai and New Delhi. It is expected that the facility will be extended to other airports and cities soon to allow travellers visiting India to experience the convenience of QR Code-based UPI payments at over five crore merchant outlets across the country.

4. How will it work?

According o RBI, the eligible travellers would be issued Prepaid Payment Instruments (PPI) wallets linked to UPI for making payments at merchant outlets at the three international airports.

Initially, ICICI Bank, IDFC First Bank and two non-bank PPI issuers – Pine Labs Private Limited and Transcorp International Limited will issue UPI-linked wallets.

This facility will be available to delegates from G20 countries at various meeting venues also, according to RBI.UPI payment for international travellers visiting India was first announced in the RBI’s “Statement on Developmental and Regulatory Policies” dated February 8, 2023.

5. What RBI had proposed?

The RBI had said, “It is now proposed to permit all inbound travellers to India also to access UPI for their merchant payments (P2M) while they are in the country. To start with, this facility will be extended to travellers from the G-20 countries, arriving at select international airports.”