UPI payment with international numbers: Individuals having international mobile numbers and NRE/NRO accounts will be able to use UPI payment services soon. Through a circular dated 10th January 2023, the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) asked the participating members in the UPI ecosystem to allow onboarding and transaction in UPI to non-resident account types like NRE/NRO accounts having international mobile numbers.

The UPI on international numbers for NRE/NRO account holders is expected to be available by April 30, 2023. With this, Indians living abroad will be able to experience the seamless payments enabled by UPI.

“The recent announcement by the NPCI to extend the UPI facility for international numbers of NRE/NRO account holders is a great initiative for widening the use of digital payments. Indians living overseas will be able to experience a seamless payment journey along with instant transactions and unmatched convenience. NPCI has been working on expanding and boosting the use of UPI across the world and this move will further support the RBI’s journey towards boosting digital payments,” Rajsri Rengan, Head of Development – Banking & Payments, India & Philippines at FIS told FE PF Desk.

List of supported countries

Initially, the UPI facility will be available for individuals having NRE-NRO accounts and international mobile numbers with the following country codes:

Singapore: +65

Australia: +61

Canada: +1

Hong Kong: +852

Oman: +968

Qatar: +974

USA: +1

Saudi Arabia: +966

United Arab Emirates: +971

United Kingdom: +44

The facility may be extended to other country codes in future.

Key Date

The UPI for the NRI facility is expected to be available by April 30, 2023. “All the members are hereby advised to comply with the above directives by 30th April 2023,” NPCI said.

NPCI also said that all onboarding/transaction level checks as per extant UPI guidelines will be applicable for such accounts.

Terms and Conditions

Member banks of the UPI ecosystem can provide UPI services to Non-Resident account types like NRE/NRO accounts having international mobile numbers subject to the following conditions: :

The member banks will have to ensure that “such types of accounts are only allowed as per the extant FEMA regulations and adherence to the guidelines/instructions issued by the concerned regulatory departments of Reserve Bank of India from time to time”.

Banks will also have to undertake “All the necessary Anti-Money Laundering (AML)/Combating of Financing of Terrorism (CFT) checks.” The compliance validation/account level validations as per the extent rules applicable under the regulatory guidelines will be the responsibility of the remitter/beneficiary banks.

