UPI has become the preferred payment option for millions of Indians, including for purchases running into thousands of rupees. From buying electronics and furniture to paying insurance premiums and booking holidays, consumers increasingly use QR codes and UPI apps instead of cards or bank transfers.

But this could change for some high-value transactions as the revised merchant discount rate, or MDR, framework comes into effect. Under the new structure, eligible merchant transactions above Rs 2,000 will attract an MDR of 0.4%, subject to prescribed limits. The charge will be borne by merchants and cannot be passed on to customers.

For a customer paying Rs 50,000 through UPI, the MDR would work out to Rs 200. While the customer is not supposed to pay this charge, merchants will have to factor it into their payment costs. This could make some businesses rethink how they accept large payments and whether they should encourage customers to use other payment options.

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The question is whether merchants will continue to absorb the charge or start promoting credit cards, debit cards, cash and direct bank transfers for certain purchases.

The impact may not be limited to the initial payment. Returns, cancellations and failed transactions could also add to the cost and reconciliation burden for merchants.

Will customers have to pay more?

One concern is whether merchants will eventually recover the MDR cost from customers through higher prices or separate charges. The framework does not allow merchants to pass on MDR to customers. However, businesses could review their pricing and payment strategies as they adjust to the new cost.

Adhil Shetty, CEO of BankBazaar, says customers should not have to bear the MDR even when they make large purchases through UPI. If a customer pays Rs 50,000 and later cancels the purchase, the customer should typically receive the full amount, subject to the merchant’s cancellation policy.

The Rs 200 MDR on the transaction is a merchant-side cost and should not reduce the customer’s refund, he says.

Sameer Nagpal, Co-Founder of OneBanc Technologies, also says customers should receive the entire Rs 50,000 and not Rs 49,800. He points out that merchants are not allowed to pass on MDR to customers while accepting UPI payments.

However, the new charge could influence the payment options merchants promote. Businesses accepting large payments may compare the cost of UPI with other payment modes and negotiate with banks and payment service providers for better rates.

Could merchants prefer cards or bank transfers?

The choice of payment mode may become more important for businesses handling high-value transactions. A merchant accepting a large UPI payment will have to account for MDR, while the cost of accepting cards will depend on the applicable merchant agreement and card category.

Direct bank transfers may also remain an option for certain high-value purchases, particularly when customers are paying for property-related services, insurance or other large transactions.

However, the decision will not depend on transaction charges alone. Customers value the convenience of UPI, while merchants also need quick confirmation, easy reconciliation and reliable settlement. Cards offer their own benefits, including credit and reward points. Bank transfers may be suitable for planned payments but are not always as convenient at a retail counter.

The new MDR could therefore lead to a change in how merchants present payment options rather than an immediate shift away from UPI.

What happens when a customer cancels a big purchase?

Refunds could become another important consideration for merchants. A customer may pay Rs 50,000 through UPI for an electronic product and later cancel the order. The merchant would have to refund the purchase amount, but the MDR already paid on the original transaction may not come back.

Eshita Singh, Head of Payments Proposition at IDfy, says MDR is generally earned once a transaction is successfully processed and settled. A subsequent refund returns the purchase amount to the customer, but the processing fee has already been distributed among the participants in the payment system.

She says the industry follows a similar practice for card payments. However, the UPI MDR framework does not clearly explain how the charge will be treated in cases of full or partial refunds.

This could matter particularly for businesses with high cancellation and return rates. They may end up paying MDR on transactions where the sale is eventually reversed.

Nagpal also flags the lack of clarity on this issue. He says the NPCI circular, notification and FAQs do not clearly specify whether MDR will be reversed in cases of full refunds, partial refunds or cancellations.

The issue becomes more complicated when a customer receives a partial refund. For instance, if a customer makes a payment of Rs 2,500 and later returns an item worth Rs 600, the merchant retains only Rs 1,900. The framework does not clearly explain whether the MDR charged on the original transaction should be recalculated.

For merchants, this could become an additional cost of accepting UPI for products and services where returns are common.

Will failed transactions add to the problem?

Another concern is when a customer’s bank account is debited but the merchant does not receive the payment. Such failures can happen because of technical issues or delays in communication between banks and payment systems.

In these cases, merchants should not have to pay MDR because the transaction has not been successfully settled.

Singh says MDR applies only when the payment actually reaches the merchant. If a transaction fails and no money is received, there is no settled payment on which the charge can be levied.

She adds that the existing RBI rules for failed digital transactions will continue to apply. These rules prescribe timelines for reversing money deducted from a customer’s account but not received by the merchant. Delays beyond the prescribed timeline can attract compensation.

Nagpal says the basic principle is clear, but reconciliation could become a practical challenge. Transaction records and settlement files may be processed at different times. This could mean that a charge appears in one settlement cycle and has to be reversed later.

For customers, the introduction of MDR should not change the existing refund and reversal timelines. For merchants, however, the process of matching payments, refunds and charges could require closer monitoring.

Will UPI lose its advantage for big purchases?

UPI’s biggest strength has been its convenience. Customers can make payments instantly without carrying cash or entering card details. Merchants, too, have benefited from widespread QR-code acceptance.

The new MDR framework introduces a cost for certain transactions, but it does not necessarily mean that customers will move away from UPI. Much will depend on how merchants respond and whether alternative payment options offer a meaningful cost advantage.

Businesses will also have to consider the cost of handling refunds, cancellations and failed transactions. If the MDR is not reversed after a refund, merchants with high transaction values and frequent returns could find the cost more significant.

For consumers, the key protection is that MDR cannot be added to their UPI bill or deducted from their refund. But they may see merchants offering different payment options for large purchases as businesses adjust to the new framework.

UPI has changed the way Indians pay for everyday purchases. The MDR rollout will now test whether it can retain the same appeal when the transaction involves a much larger amount.

Disclaimer: The views expressed by experts are personal. The MDR framework, charges and implementation details are subject to NPCI and RBI guidelines. Customers should check the applicable terms with their banks and payment service providers.

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