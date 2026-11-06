Diwali shopping is almost here. From jewellery and electronics to clothes, groceries and household appliances, millions of Indians are likely to use UPI to pay merchants over the coming weekend. But there is another development that businesses accepting digital payments need to watch closely.

The proposed Merchant Discount Rate (MDR) on select UPI transactions is expected to return after Diwali. The National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) has already indicated that the new framework will be implemented immediately after the festival. However, it has not announced the exact date from which merchants will start paying the charges.

This leaves businesses with an important question: Will the new charges kick in immediately after November 8, or will merchants get more time to prepare?

Advertisement

The original deadline was October 15, 2026. However, NPCI’s UPI and Services Steering Committee decided on October 13 to defer the implementation, citing the festive season. It said MDR on select person-to-merchant (P2M) UPI transactions would be implemented immediately after Diwali, on a date to be notified separately.

The announcement did not specify whether the rollout would happen in the second week of November or later. It also did not mention January 2027 as the revised deadline.

The Financial Express had earlier reported, citing sources, that the implementation could be postponed to January 1, 2027. That possibility remains relevant to the timeline discussion, but it should not be treated as an officially confirmed date. NPCI’s latest public position is that the framework will come into effect immediately after Diwali.

For merchants, payment aggregators and banks, the immediate task is to prepare for the change while waiting for a formal implementation notification. For consumers, the bigger reassurance is that the government has maintained that ordinary UPI payments will remain free.

ALSO READ MDR rollout for UPI transactions likely to be deferred to January 1

UPI MDR: Will charges start from November 9 or January 2027?

There is still no confirmed implementation date.

NPCI’s October 13 statement is the latest clear public announcement on the timeline. It said the charges would be implemented immediately after Diwali, with the exact date to be notified separately.

November 9, the day after Diwali, is therefore the earliest possible date one might infer from the announcement. But it would be incorrect to report it as the confirmed date.

There is also the January 1, 2027 possibility. FE had reported this earlier based on sources familiar with the discussions. The proposed extension was intended to give merchants and payment ecosystem participants more time to prepare, particularly during the festive and wedding seasons.

However, NPCI’s subsequent statement did not confirm January 1. It instead specified a post-Diwali rollout.

The distinction matters because merchants cannot plan their billing systems, payment reconciliation and transaction costs around an assumed date.

The original September 15 framework gave acquiring banks, payment aggregators, fintech applications and corporate accounting platforms time to upgrade their software and billing systems before October 15. The postponement changed the implementation timeline, not necessarily the underlying fee structure.

Unless NPCI announces a revised framework, merchants should continue to prepare for the rates and exemptions already specified.

What is the new UPI MDR framework?

MDR is the fee a merchant pays for accepting and processing digital payments. It is generally shared among the participating entities involved in processing a transaction, including acquiring banks, payment service providers and payment application providers.

UPI has largely operated under a zero-MDR regime since January 2020. The government had removed merchant charges to encourage digital payment adoption across the country.

The proposed framework seeks to introduce a limited fee on specified high-value merchant transactions while retaining free UPI payments for individuals and most small-value transactions.

Under the new structure, a 0.4% MDR will apply to eligible person-to-merchant UPI transactions above Rs 2,000. The charge will be capped at Rs 300 for transactions of Rs 75,000 and above.

However, this rate will not apply uniformly across all merchant categories. Certain essential services and thin-margin sectors will have a flat Rs 5 charge, while capital market transactions will have a separate lower rate.

UPI MDR charges: What will merchants pay?

Transaction category Proposed MDR Merchant payments up to Rs 2,000 Nil Eligible merchant payments above Rs 2,000 0.4% Transactions of Rs 75,000 and above Maximum Rs 300 Specified essential services and thin-margin sectors Flat Rs 5 above Rs 2,000 Capital market transactions 0.02%, capped at Rs 300 Person-to-person transfers Nil

The important point is that the Rs 2,000 threshold is not a blanket charge on every UPI transaction. The framework covers specified merchant transactions, subject to the applicable merchant classification and sector-specific exemptions.

How much will merchants actually pay? Understand with examples

The proposed 0.4% MDR may appear small, but the cost can accumulate for businesses processing a large number of high-value digital payments.

For example, a merchant receiving a payment of Rs 3,000 would pay Rs 12 as MDR. On a transaction of Rs 50,000, the charge would increase to Rs 200.

For transactions of Rs 75,000 and above, the fee will be capped at Rs 300.

Here is how the calculation works:

UPI payment received by merchant MDR rate Merchant’s cost Rs 2,000 Nil Rs 0 Rs 3,000 0.4% Rs 12 Rs 5,000 0.4% Rs 20 Rs 10,000 0.4% Rs 40 Rs 25,000 0.4% Rs 100 Rs 50,000 0.4% Rs 200 Rs 75,000 Capped Rs 300 Rs 1 lakh Capped Rs 300

These examples apply to eligible merchant categories under the standard 0.4% structure. Specified sectors have separate rates.

For a business receiving hundreds of such payments every month, the cumulative cost could become meaningful. This is particularly relevant for retailers, e-commerce businesses and larger service providers that rely heavily on UPI for collections.

Which merchants will have to pay UPI MDR?

The framework is not intended to cover every merchant accepting UPI.

The biggest impact will be on eligible larger merchants receiving payments above Rs 2,000. These could include organised retailers, large stores, e-commerce businesses and other commercial establishments that process high-value UPI transactions.

However, the government has also provided exemptions and concessional rates for smaller merchants and certain sectors.

The distinction between the different merchant categories is important.

1. Large merchants and organised retailers

Eligible merchants receiving payments above Rs 2,000 will generally attract a 0.4% MDR, subject to the Rs 300 cap for transactions of Rs 75,000 and above.

For example, if a customer purchases an electronic appliance worth Rs 50,000 and pays through a bank-account-linked UPI transaction, the merchant would pay Rs 200 as MDR under the proposed framework.

2. Small merchants and street vendors

Small merchants operating under the Person-to-Person-Merchant (P2PM) category will continue to enjoy zero MDR.

This exemption covers eligible merchants receiving up to Rs 1 lakh a month through UPI QR codes directly into their bank accounts.

Importantly, the exemption is based on the merchant’s classification and not merely the value of an individual transaction.

For instance, even if an eligible small merchant receives Rs 3,000 in a single UPI payment, the transaction will not automatically attract MDR.

3. Essential services and thin-margin businesses

Certain sectors will have a concessional flat MDR of Rs 5 on transactions above Rs 2,000 instead of the standard 0.4%.

These include specified payments relating to railways, telecommunications, insurance, fuel and agricultural inputs, among other designated categories.

The objective is to avoid imposing a percentage-based charge on services and businesses where margins may be relatively thin.

4. Capital market transactions

Payments relating to mutual funds, securities, stockbrokers and dealers will attract a separate MDR of 0.02%, subject to a maximum cap of Rs 300.

This is significantly lower than the standard 0.4% rate.

Will consumers have to pay more for UPI payments?

This is perhaps the biggest concern among ordinary UPI users.

The government has repeatedly clarified that the proposed MDR is a merchant-side charge and not a transaction fee payable by consumers.

In its September 15 clarification, the Finance Ministry said all person-to-person transactions would remain free, irrespective of the amount transferred. Merchant payments up to Rs 2,000 would also remain free of MDR.

More importantly, banks have been advised to ensure that merchants do not pass on MDR charges to customers. UPI application providers have also been prohibited from imposing platform fees or hidden charges on UPI payments.

Therefore, a customer paying Rs 5,000 through UPI should not see an additional Rs 20 deducted from their bank account as MDR.

The merchant is responsible for the applicable processing charge.

However, there is a distinction between directly adding an MDR charge to a customer’s bill and businesses adjusting their overall prices to account for higher operating costs.

The government has prohibited merchants from passing on MDR directly. But any indirect impact through pricing decisions, discounts or supplier costs will need to be watched as the framework is implemented.

Will 96% of UPI merchant transactions remain free?

Yes. According to the Finance Ministry, approximately 96% of person-to-merchant UPI transactions will remain unaffected by the proposed MDR framework.

The government estimates that only around 4% of merchant transactions will attract the new charges.

There are two major reasons for this.

First, payments up to Rs 2,000 will continue to remain free of MDR.

Second, eligible small merchants operating under the P2PM category will continue to receive the zero-MDR benefit, even when an individual payment exceeds Rs 2,000.

Person-to-person transfers, meanwhile, remain completely outside the framework.

This means consumers transferring money to family members, friends or their own bank accounts will not be affected, irrespective of the amount transferred.

The distinction is important because the proposed charges are not a blanket withdrawal of free UPI services. They are targeted at specified merchant transactions.

Why is the government bringing back MDR on UPI?

The decision comes after years of debate over how to fund India’s rapidly expanding digital payments infrastructure.

UPI has grown into one of the country’s most widely used payment systems. However, processing billions of transactions requires substantial investments in technology, banking infrastructure, cybersecurity, fraud prevention and customer support.

The Finance Ministry’s September FAQs cited industry estimates that maintaining UPI operations, including server bandwidth, fraud prevention systems and banking technology support, costs around Rs 20,000 crore annually.

The payments industry has argued that a zero-MDR structure makes it difficult for banks and payment companies to recover these costs through transaction-based revenue.

The new framework is intended to create a commercial revenue stream for the ecosystem.

According to the government, MDR collections will be distributed among participating entities, including banks, payment service providers and UPI application providers. The revenue is expected to support infrastructure expansion, cybersecurity, fraud detection and innovation.

The government has also proposed a dedicated fund for small merchants, with 5% of total MDR collections to be contributed towards improving digital payment acceptance.

The fund is intended to support merchant onboarding and UPI adoption, particularly in smaller cities and rural areas.

Why are merchants concerned about the new UPI charges?

While the government has sought to protect small merchants and consumers, trade bodies have raised concerns about the potential impact on business margins.

For many retailers, UPI has become a preferred payment method because it offers instant settlement and eliminates the need to handle cash.

Introducing a processing charge, even on selected transactions, could increase operating costs for businesses that receive a substantial proportion of their revenue through digital payments.

Merchant associations have also sought a review of the Rs 2,000 threshold and the Rs 1 lakh monthly collection limit for small merchants. Some have argued that exemptions should be widened and charges should be linked more closely to merchant size and their ability to absorb costs.

There is also concern that merchants may encourage customers to use cash for larger purchases if digital payments become more expensive for businesses.

A recent survey by the Indian School of Business adds another dimension to the debate.

The study, conducted by the Centre for Analytical Finance at ISB, covered 722 street vendors across 14 states and Union Territories and 64 urban local bodies.

It found that 67% of surveyed vendors accepted UPI payments, but only 52% were aware of the proposed MDR framework.

More importantly, 53% of vendors in Tier 1 cities and 45% each in Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities said they could reduce UPI acceptance if the charges were introduced.

The study also found that nearly 70% of surveyed vendors made supplier payments exceeding Rs 2,000 at a time.

This raises an interesting issue. Even if a small vendor is exempt from MDR on payments received from customers, the vendor may face higher procurement costs if a supplier receiving an eligible UPI payment charges MDR and indirectly adjusts its prices.

Around 10.4% of surveyed vendors said their suppliers had already demanded additional charges for UPI payments in the 10 days preceding the survey.

The findings suggest that the impact of MDR could extend beyond the merchant directly paying the charge. It could influence pricing decisions, payment preferences and the adoption of digital payments across the supply chain.

However, merchants cannot directly add MDR to a customer’s UPI bill. Any indirect change in product pricing is a separate matter.

UPI MDR: Important FAQs for consumers and merchants

1. Will I have to pay MDR if I transfer Rs 50,000 to a friend through UPI?

No. All person-to-person UPI transactions will continue to remain free, irrespective of the amount transferred.

2. Will a customer have to pay MDR when making a Rs 5,000 payment at a retail store?

No. The proposed MDR is payable by the eligible merchant and not the customer. Merchants are not allowed to pass on the MDR as a separate charge to customers.

3. Will a small shopkeeper have to pay MDR if a customer makes a payment of Rs 3,000?

Not necessarily. Eligible small merchants operating under the P2PM category and receiving up to Rs 1 lakh a month through UPI QR codes will continue to enjoy zero MDR. Their exemption is based on their merchant classification.

4. Will I have to change my UPI app or QR code after the new rules take effect?

No. The Finance Ministry’s FAQs clarify that existing QR infrastructure will continue to function. Small merchants do not need to replace their QR codes or re-register merely because of the new framework.

5. Will UPI AutoPay transactions attract MDR?

No. According to NPCI’s framework FAQs, automated recurring payments through UPI mandates or AutoPay will not attract the prescribed MDR. This covers eligible recurring payments such as utility bills, OTT subscriptions and recurring investments.

6. Will payments through RuPay credit cards linked to UPI attract the same MDR?

The proposed framework specifically covers direct bank-account-to-merchant-account UPI transactions. Credit-linked UPI payments, including RuPay credit cards linked to UPI and pre-sanctioned credit lines, follow separate credit product rules and applicable credit card guidelines.

7. Will payments for mutual funds and stock market investments attract the standard 0.4% MDR?

No. Capital market transactions, including payments for mutual funds, securities, stockbrokers and dealers, will attract a separate MDR of 0.02%, subject to a maximum of Rs 300 per transaction.

8. Can UPI apps introduce a platform fee after the MDR rollout?

No. The Finance Ministry has clarified that UPI application providers cannot impose platform fees or hidden charges for UPI payments under the new framework.

9. Will there be a monthly limit on free UPI transactions for individuals?

No. The government has clarified that there will be no monthly quotas, volume restrictions or tiered caps on free UPI transactions for individual users. Normal bank and NPCI transaction limits for security purposes will continue to apply.

10. Will the new MDR be collected by the government or NPCI?

No. MDR is neither a tax nor a charge collected by the government or NPCI. It is a processing fee distributed among participants in the payment ecosystem.

What should merchants and consumers watch out for now?

With Diwali just around the corner, the immediate priority for merchants is to watch for NPCI’s formal notification on the implementation date.

Businesses that process high-value UPI payments should check their merchant category, understand the applicable MDR slab and coordinate with their acquiring banks or payment aggregators.

They should also review their billing, accounting and reconciliation systems so that the applicable charges are correctly accounted for once the framework becomes operational.

Small merchants should verify whether their accounts are classified under the exempt P2PM category. Simply accepting payments through a QR code does not automatically establish eligibility for the exemption.

Consumers, meanwhile, do not need to change their UPI payment habits or move to cash merely because of the proposed MDR framework. The government has maintained that person-to-person transfers and payments by individuals will remain free.

The bigger question is how the new charges will affect merchants’ willingness to accept UPI, particularly for larger transactions.

The framework is intended to make the digital payments ecosystem more financially sustainable without increasing the direct cost for consumers. Whether it achieves that balance will become clearer once the rollout begins and businesses start adjusting to the new payment economics.

For now, one thing is clear: the October 15 deadline has passed, but the proposed MDR framework has not been scrapped. With Diwali approaching, merchants should prepare for the change while waiting for NPCI to announce the exact date.

Disclaimer:

The proposed UPI MDR framework, applicable rates, exemptions and implementation timeline are based on NPCI’s announcements and government clarifications available at the time of writing. The exact rollout date is yet to be officially notified. Merchants and consumers should refer to subsequent NPCI and government notifications for any changes.

Every financial journey has a turning point. What’s yours?

Financial Express is launching a new series highlighting real experiences with money, investments, and the taxman. Did a sudden tax rule catch you off guard? Did a piece of financial advice change your life? Your story could provide invaluable, practical lessons for thousands of fellow taxpayers. Share your experience with us. We respect your privacy: no stories will be featured without a direct conversation and your full consent. Thank you.