A grocery bill, a cab fare or money sent to a friend — a UPI payment has become a familiar part of everyday life. Put those transactions together and the numbers are striking: in October, more than Rs 1 lakh crore worth of transactions in a day on an average! Let that sink in.

Across the month, the Unified Payments Interface processed 2,547 crore transactions worth Rs 31.53 lakh crore, according to National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) data. Transaction volumes rose 23% from a year earlier, while their value increased 16%.

The daily average reached about Rs 1,01,707 crore, up from Rs 97,913 crore in September. Around 82.2 crore transactions were processed each day, compared with September’s 80.2 crore. These figures include both payments to merchants and money transferred between people.

How big was October’s jump?

October was the first month in which UPI payments crossed Rs 30 lakh crore in value. The previous high was Rs 29.90 lakh crore in May.

The number of transactions also broke August’s record of 2,451 crore. By comparison, September had recorded 2,407 crore transactions worth Rs 29.37 lakh crore.

An extra day helped as October had 31 days against September’s 30. But that does not explain the entire increase. Daily transaction volumes also climbed, showing that activity picked up even after accounting for the longer month. Overall, October’s transaction count was about 5.8% higher than September’s.

A bigger network, a debate over costs

The records come as the payments industry prepares for a change in how some UPI transactions are funded: merchant discount rate charges on select payments.

In an October 13 statement, NPCI said its UPI and Services Steering Committee had postponed implementation until immediately after Diwali, citing the festive season. It said the revised start date would be notified separately.

Who would pay the proposed fee?

MDR is the fee a merchant pays for processing a digital payment. Under the proposed framework, eligible merchant transactions above Rs 2,000 would attract a 0.4% charge, capped at Rs 300 per transaction.

For an eligible Rs 10,000 payment, that works out to Rs 40. The fee would be payable by the merchant. Person-to-person transfers would remain free.

There are exceptions, too. Certain categories, including fuel, rail tickets and utility payments, would attract a flat Rs 5 fee on eligible transactions above Rs 2,000. Merchants receiving less than Rs 1 lakh a month through UPI would be exempt.

Industry estimates cited by an Indian Express suggest that the proposed fees could generate around Rs 15,000 crore in revenue, helping banks and payment companies fund the infrastructure behind the growing network.