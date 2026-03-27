By Vaibhav Kumar

Riders in life insurance allow customers to customise a standard insurance plan into a more comprehensive and practical safety net. They are far more affordable than buying separate covers for each risk.

Riders allow policyholders to tailor their insurance coverage based on lifestyle, profession, health history, and family responsibilities. For instance, adding a critical illness rider to a life insurance policy can provide financial protection against a range of medical conditions, both minor and major, that may require expensive treatment or long recovery periods.

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Comprehensive support

Accidental death or disability riders can offer an additional payout, sometimes up to three times the base policy sum assured in the event of a fatal or disabling accident. Income benefit riders ensure that families continue to receive a steady income even if the primary earner is deceased or unable to work.

Some riders also provide payouts in cases of dismemberment or permanent disability, situations where the policyholder may lose the ability to earn a livelihood. A particularly important rider is the waiver of premium. For families planning long-term milestones such as children’s education or marriage, this feature ensures that financial planning remains intact even if the policyholder is unable to continue earning or paying premiums.

Premiums paid towards riders are often eligible for tax benefits under Section 80C or 80D of the Income Tax Act, depending on the nature of the rider. This helps reduce the overall taxable income in the old tax regime while strengthening financial protection.

Managing multiple insurance policies can be administratively challenging. Riders simplify this by consolidating additional coverage under one main policy. Many insurers also allow riders to be added during the policy term, offering flexibility to customers who may have missed them at the time of purchase.

Popular riders

Critical illness rider: Provides a lump-sum payout upon diagnosis of specified illnesses such as cancer, heart attack, or stroke. Some variants also cover hospitalisation or surgery-related expenses that may otherwise have to be paid out of pocket.

Accidental death and disability rider: Offers an additional benefit if death or permanent disability occurs due to an accident. Payouts can be lump sum, regular income, or a combination of both.

Waiver of premium rider: Waives future premium payments if the policyholder is unable to pay due to illness or injury, ensuring continuity of coverage.

Income benefit rider: Ensures a regular income stream for the nominee in the event of the policyholder’s death.

Term rider: Enhances the death benefit of the base policy by increasing the overall sum assured.

Riders bridge critical protection gaps, offer flexibility, and enhance affordability, making insurance more relevant to real-life needs.

The writer is SVP and head, Product Management, Axis Max Life Insurance

Disclaimer: The views expressed are the author’s own and do not reflect the official policy or position of Financial Express.