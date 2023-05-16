7th Pay Commission Dearness Allowance Hike Latest News: UP employees to get 42% DA

UP DA Hike Latest News: The Uttar Pradesh government has decided to give a 4% hike in Dearness Allowance (DA) and Dearness Relief (DR) to its employees and pensioners respectively with effect from January 1, 2023. Following the hike, the DA and DR rate for employees and pensioners will increase from 38% to 42%, according to reports.

Reports said that Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has approved the proposal for an increase in DA and DR rates. The hike in DA, and DR will benefit 16 lakh UP state government employees and 11.5 lakh pensioners.

Earlier on March 24, the Central Government had increased the DA of its employees and pensioners to 42 per cent. Now the Uttar Pradesh government is also going to increase the DA and DR of its employees and pensioners by four per cent.

(To be updated)