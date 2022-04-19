Unsold affordable housing stock declines 21% in 2 years, luxury by 5%

While the new supply of affordable housing has been shrinking over the last two pandemic years, demand remains healthy. Out of the total unsold stock across the top 7 cities, affordable housing inventory saw the most significant decline of 21% – from 2,34,600 units by Q1 2020-end to 1,86,150 units by Q1 2022-end, ANAROCK data reveals.

Among the top 7 cities, Chennai, Pune and MMR saw the highest decline in their unsold affordable housing stock over the last two years, with 52%, 33%, and 27% reductions. These declines directly correlate to the intentional restriction of new budget housing supply.

The unsold stock of the ultra-luxury homes priced >INR 2.5 Cr in the top 7 cities witnessed a 5% decline in the same period – from approx. 41,750 units by Q1 2020-end to approx. 39,810 units by Q1 2022-end. MMR and Kolkata saw the maximum reduction in unsold ultra-luxury inventory, shedding 16% and 15%, respectively.

Commenting on the same, Anuj Puri, Chairman, ANAROCK Group, said, “Affordable housing took the biggest hit from the pandemic, with the first perceivable change being its declining share of new supply. Data reveals that out of approx. 70,480 units launched in the top 7 cities in Q1 2019, affordable housing had a 44% share. This segment’s supply share has been declining y-o-y, reducing to 38% in Q1 2020 and further to 30% in Q1 2021. In Q1 2022, its share of new supply had declined to 25%.”

“That said, restricting new affordable housing supply has helped developers clear previous stock of unsold budget homes by at least 21% in the top 7 cities,” added Puri. “This is the highest supply reduction among all budget categories – clearly reflecting an enduring demand for affordable homes.”

The ultra-luxury homes segment also fared well, seeing a 5% supply decline across the top 7 cities in the same period – despite the addition of significant new supply to address resurging demand for ultra-luxury homes in the pandemic. MMR and Kolkata saw the highest inventory reduction of 16% and 15%, respectively.

Notably, the premium and luxury segments (INR 80 lakh to INR 2.5 Cr) witnessed an increase in the total unsold stock in the same period.