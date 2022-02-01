Union Budget 2022: FM announces introduction of Digital Currency by RBI

In the Union Budget 2022, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has announced the much anticipated introduction of Reserve Bank of India (RBI) regulated Digital Currency.

In the Union Budget 2022, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has announced the much anticipated introduction of Reserve Bank of India (RBI) regulated Digital Currency – termed as the Central Bank Digital Currency.

Unlike the other private digital currencies or crypto currencies like Bitcoin, the Central Bank Digital Currency will be regarded as bank notes, for which, the Finance Bill has proposed amendments in Section 2 of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934.

The Finance Minister has further proposed to insert a new section 22A relating to non-applicability of sections 24, 25, 27, 28 and 39 of the Reserve Bank of India Act to digital form of bank notes, that is the Central Bank Digital Currency.

Through the introduction of the Digital Currency, India has taken a big leap towards digital transactions. A successful implementation of the Digital Currency would not only curb black money, but would also counter the craze for private crypto currencies.

So, it will not be just an investment instrument like the private crypto currencies, but the Central Bank Digital Currency would allow the users to make digital payments – not just in a traditional digital sender to digital receiver way, but also in a digital sender to offline receiver manner.

The smartphone users may make the Digital Currency payments via a QR code, while the non-smartphone users may make the payments through an SMS string based e-voucher. The payments through an SMS string based e-voucher would allow the non-smartphone population to gradually use and accept digital methods, who otherwise struggle to adopt digital payments.

The Finance Minister has announced flat 30 per cent tax on digital assets, including private digital currencies or crypto currencies. It was expected that the gains from crypto investments would be taxed, giving some recognition to the investments in crypto currencies.

As a result, the fear that any law would be introduced in Parliament to ban the private crypto currencies in India in near future is alleviated for now.

“The FM proposes to introduce digital currency using blockchain is much awaited initiative along with taxing Digital assets income, removed ambiguity over crypto currency! It would be a game changer announcement for India as it would put us at par with global majors on digital currency platform,” said Lav Chaturvedi, ED & CEO at Reliance Securities.