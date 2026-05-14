Imagine, you spend years contributing to the National Pension System (NPS) to build a retirement corpus for your future. But when the time comes to access that money, you realise it is not readily available even though it belongs to you.

The reason is often not poor investment performance. It could be something as simple as incomplete paperwork, outdated nominee details, KYC mismatches, or the family not even knowing the account exists in case of account holder’s death.

This is how NPS money can end up appearing “unclaimed” or getting stuck in the system. With recent changes in NPS exit and withdrawal rules, it has become even more important to understand why this happens and what you need to do to get your money back.

What exactly are unclaimed NPS funds?

“Unclaimed” money in the NPS does not imply that your funds have vanished or have been removed from the system. Simply put, this refers to money that remains present in your NPS account but, for one reason or another, has not reached the rightful beneficiary or for which the withdrawal process could not be completed.

Such a situation can arise due to various factors. For instance, you may not have initiated the exit process following your retirement, or you may have started it but abandoned it midway. Following the death of the account holder, the nominee or family members are often unaware of the existence of the NPS account; consequently, no claim is ever filed. Issues such as a lost PRAN (Permanent Retirement Account Number), discrepancies in KYC or banking details, or mismatches in documentation can also stall the withdrawal process.

The funds remain within the system; however, due to the incomplete nature of the procedural formalities, a state of being “unclaimed” arises.

For what reasons does NPS money get stuck?

The reason for funds getting stuck in NPS is not always a major technical glitch. Often, minor oversights evolve into significant problems later on.

Incorrect nominee details:

Many individuals fail to update the nominee details they provided when originally opening their NPS account. Even after events such as marriage, changes in family structure, or other life circumstances, the records often remain outdated. Should the account holder pass away, the claims settlement process can become complicated.

Mismatch in KYC and documentation:

Discrepancies in name spelling, date of birth, PAN details, bank account information, or other identity-related particulars can cause the withdrawal or claims process to stall.

Leaving the exit process incomplete:

Many individuals opt for withdrawal but fail to complete the entire exit procedure. Failure to submit necessary documents, update bank details, or provide final confirmation can lead to delays in the release of funds.

Opening an account for tax savings and then forgetting about it:

Many investors initiate an NPS account solely for the purpose of saving on taxes. After contributing for a few years, they often lose track of the account.

Family members being unaware of the account:

If the family is completely unaware that an NPS investment exists, the funds may remain unclaimed for a prolonged period following the account holder’s demise.

Does unclaimed NPS money continue to grow, or does it remain stagnant?

If your NPS corpus remains invested within the system and the exit process has not yet been fully completed, the funds may continue to generate returns in accordance with their applicable investment framework, given that NPS is a market-linked product. However, if the funds have reached a specific exit stage or entered the settlement process, their behavior may differ.

The status of your funds depends on the extent to which you have completed the withdrawal process. This becomes particularly crucial in light of the updated exit framework set to take effect after December 2025. Do not assume that your funds will automatically continue to grow indefinitely, nor should you assume that they have completely ceased to grow. Any returns earned during the period the funds remained invested will be included in your final corpus upon successful withdrawal.

ALSO READ Keep 20% of NPS corpus in annuity for baseline income

Not just a financial, but also an emotional burden for families

The real difficulty arises after the account holder’s death, when the family suddenly discovers or in many cases, learns quite belatedly that an NPS investment even existed. The distress is not limited to mere paperwork; it is also compounded by significant emotional strain.

The family often lacks knowledge regarding the PRAN number, CRA (Central Recordkeeping Agency) records, bank linkages, or the actual claims procedure. Consequently, the funds remain locked within the system. The NPS is not merely an investment product; it constitutes an integral part of ‘financial succession.’

How to check if your NPS funds are stuck somewhere?

First, locate your PRAN (Permanent Retirement Account Number). If you do not recall your PRAN, it can be traced using your registered mobile number, email address, or relevant records.

Next, verify: Is your NPS account active? Are your KYC details, bank information, and personal particulars accurate? Did you ever initiate an exit or withdrawal process that remains incomplete? Are the registered mobile number and email address still under your control?

Often, the money is not truly lost, it simply cannot be traced.

If funds are stuck, how can you retrieve them?

If you are the subscriber: Verify the status of the account. Subsequently, complete the necessary documentation, update your KYC details and bank information, and fulfill all applicable exit formalities.

If the claim is being filed by a nominee or family member: This process can be relatively more document-intensive. Typically, a death certificate, proof of identity, bank details, and other documents pertinent to the claim are required.

Practical points:

-Ensure that the name and personal details are consistent across all documents.

-Verify that your bank details are up to date.

-Access to your registered mobile number and/or email address can significantly simplify the process.

By submitting the correct documentation and pursuing the claim through the appropriate channels, it is indeed possible to successfully retrieve the funds.

Where do people make the biggest mistakes?

Experts point out that the biggest mistake occurs after the investment has been made—when people adopt a “set it and forget it” attitude. Failing to update nominees, ignoring KYC changes, allowing old bank accounts to remain linked, or neglecting to inform family members about investment details eventually become major hurdles.

Simply put, the biggest mistake is not the failure to invest, but rather the act of investing and then administratively neglecting that investment.

What can be done right now to avoid such a situation?

First and foremost, ensure that your nominee details are up to date. Second, maintain accuracy of your KYC and bank details. Third, inform your family about your NPS investment.

Furthermore, periodically check your NPS account status and keep your registered mobile number and email address active.

Safeguard your login credentials and historical records. If you have initiated the withdrawal process, do not leave it incomplete.

Unclaimed funds are often the result not of poor investment choices, but of poor documentation discipline.

Disclaimer:

NPS claim and withdrawal processes may vary depending on the subscriber’s account status, nomination details, and applicable regulatory rules. Readers should verify the latest requirements with the official NPS/CRA platform or seek professional advice before initiating a claim.