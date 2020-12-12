Unclaimed investment money got stuck? Here is how you may claim it back

No fee is charged for filing IEPF-5 Form and you will get one re-submission option to rectify discrepancies, if any.

With crores of investors’ money remaining unclaimed with various companies and financial institutions, the Investor Education and Protection Fund (IEPF) has been formed with the objective of refunding shares, unclaimed dividends, matured deposits, debentures, etc. to investors and to promote awareness among them.

For this the Ministry of Corporate Affairs has set up the Investor Education and Protection Fund Authority (IEPFA) in September 2016 under Section 125 of the Companies Act, 2013.

As per the IEPFA provisions, investors’ money remaining unclaimed for 7 years or more in respect of shares lying in demat accounts, the application moneys received by companies for allotment of any securities and due for refund, matured debentures / bank deposits, unpaid dividends by companies, interest accrued on debentures / bank deposits / securities and money of investors, which is recovered from fraudulent companies, has to be transferred to IEPF.

If your shares, unpaid dividends, matured deposits or debentures etc. have been transferred to IEPF, you can’t claim them directly from the company / financial institution.

You may claim refund of such money through the following steps:

Step 1: Register yourself on IEPF website iepf.gov.in

Step 2: Fill the new web form IEPF-5 Online

Step 3: Attach scanned copy of requisite documents with form

Step 4: Take print out of auto generated advance receipt and indemnity bond (to take the print out, visit IEPF website –> Forms –> Web Forms IEPF-5 –> MCA Services)

Step 5: Send all original documents to the company

Step 6: Company to e-verify the claim in 30 days

Step 7: On the basis of verification report, IEPFA will refund the shares and amount

Before filing e-form IEPF-5, ensure that all the necessary documents are available with you as delay in submission of the documents may lead to rejection of the e-form.

The information you would need to fill IEPF-5 Form include PAN details, valid email ID, an active mobile number, bank account details with IFSC and demat account details (for shares).

No fee is charged for filing IEPF-5 Form and you will get one re-submission option to rectify discrepancies, if any.