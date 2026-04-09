Over Rs 2.2 lakh crore of household wealth was lying unclaimed across bank deposits, equities, insurance, EPF accounts and mutual funds as of December 2025, according to a study by 1 Finance Magazine – a personal finance advisiory firm.

A significant and fast-growing chunk of this is in the stock market. Nearly Rs 89,000 crore is stuck in unclaimed equity shares of 1,671 listed companies, making it the second-largest pool after bank deposits.

These investments worth over Rs 2.2 lakh crore are not dormant savings earning low returns, but potentially high-growth investments that have remained inaccessible due to missing claims, inactive accounts or lack of awareness among investors and their families.

These investments are steadily losing value, stuck in systems where returns are low—or in some cases, not reaching the rightful owners at all.

Where is this money lying?

The study maps unclaimed wealth across multiple financial assets, showing how widespread the issue has become:

India’s ₹2.2 Lakh Crore Unclaimed Wealth Breakdown by Asset Class (December 2025) Total Unclaimed Assets ₹2,20,742 Crore Asset Class Amount (₹ Cr) Share % 1 Bank Deposits 97,545 44.2% 2 Equity Shares 89,004 40.3% 3 Insurance Policies 20,062 9.1% 4 EPF Accounts 10,915 4.9% 5 Mutual Funds 3,452 1.6% 6 REITs, InvITs, NCDs 764 0.3% Source: 1 Finance Magazine | Data as of December 2025 Express InfoGenIE | Financial Express Copy HTML HTML copied to clipboard

According to 1 Finance Magazine, the above estimates are compiled using data from RBI notifications, NSE and BSE shareholding patterns, IEPF rules, IRDAI annual reports, EPFO data and SEBI annual reports.

Idle money losing value quietly

A large portion of unclaimed bank deposits sits in the RBI’s Depositor Education and Awareness (DEA) Fund, earning just 3% simple interest, according to the report.

At a time when inflation is higher, this effectively means the real value of money is shrinking.

The study highlights that this fund has grown nearly 34 times in a decade, from Rs 7,875 crore in 2015 to Rs 97,545 crore in 2025.

In simple terms:

Money that families saved is no longer working for them—and is gradually losing purchasing power.

Shares worth Rs 89,000 crore—but no one claiming them

Unclaimed equity is the second-largest pool. Nearly 166 crore shares across 1,671 companies, valued at Rs 89,004 crore, are lying with the Investor Education and Protection Fund Authority (IEPFA).

Interestingly, a significant portion is concentrated in top companies—Reliance Industries alone accounts for over 15% of this value.

These are not small, forgotten investments. Many could have grown substantially over time—but remain inaccessible due to lack of claims.

Insurance and EPF: Long-term savings, still unclaimed

Insurance: Rs 20,062 crore in unclaimed maturity, death or surrender proceeds

EPF: Rs 10,915 crore across 31.87 lakh inactive accounts

Even more concerning is the duration:

-Around 38% of EPF accounts have been inactive for 5–10 years

-21% have remained unclaimed for over 20 years

Despite digitisation and UAN systems, inactive EPF accounts have surged—from 9.8 lakh in 2020 to nearly 32 lakh in 2025.

Mutual funds and new-age instruments also affected

The problem is no longer limited to traditional savings. Mutual funds had Rs 3,452 crore in unclaimed dividends and redemptions in FY25. REITs, InvITs and NCDs added another ₹764 crore, growing at over 31% annually. Digital investing has expanded access—but it has also expanded the scope of “forgotten wealth”.

Why is this happening?

According to the study, three key issues are driving this: Poor nomination practices, lack of awareness about claim processes, and fragmented systems across institutions.

Animesh Hardia, Editor-in-Chief of 1 Finance Magazine, puts it simply: “India’s unclaimed wealth problem hasn’t shrunk with digitalisation, it has actually expanded into new asset classes… The infrastructure to invest has outpaced the infrastructure to ensure that wealth reaches the people it belongs to.”

The bigger takeaway for households

This is not just a systemic issue—it’s a personal finance wake-up call.

Unclaimed money often arises from forgotten accounts, missing nominees, lack of documentation and family members unaware of investments.

And the cost is real.

As the study notes, “wealth sitting at 3% while inflation runs higher is not saved—it is slowly lost.”

What should you do now?

-The message is simple but urgent:

-Add nominees to every financial asset

-Keep records updated and accessible

-Inform family members about investments

-periodically check for inactive or unclaimed assets

Because in personal finance, earning money is only half the job—ensuring it reaches you (or your family) is the other half.

Disclaimer:

The data presented in this article is based on a compilation of publicly available information and estimates by 1 Finance Magazine. While reasonable care has been taken to ensure accuracy, readers are advised to independently verify details and consult financial advisors before taking any decisions. The figures represent indicative estimates and may be subject to updates or revisions by the respective authorities.