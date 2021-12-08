Unchanged repo rate positive for home loan borrowers: Realtors

As widely expected, the RBI maintained status quo on key policy rates in its December monetary policy on Wednesday.

If you have taken a home loan or were planning to go for one in the near future, here’s good news for you. As widely expected, the RBI maintained status quo on key policy rates in its December monetary policy on Wednesday. While no change in the repo rate was expected, there was the possibility of the reverse repo rate being hiked, which also didn’t happen.

Commenting on the same, Anuj Puri, Chairman, ANAROCK Group, said, “With Omicron throwing a shadow of doubt across the world and in India, the RBI has decided to keep the repo rate unchanged at 4% and the reverse repo rate at 3.35%. This was expected, and is the ninth consecutive time that the RBI maintained status quo amid current uncertainties.”

The unchanged repo rate will help maintain status quo on the prevailing low interest rate regime for some more time. “This works well for all home loan borrowers as the environment of affordability will continue,” added Puri.

Welcoming the RBI’s status quo on policy rates, Amit Goyal, CEO, India Sotheby’s International Realty, said, “This means that the home loan interest rate will remain at the current level of sub 7% per annum. Besides that, the Governor rightly said in his statement that recent reduction in excise duty and state VAT on petrol and diesel will support consumption demand by increasing purchasing power. We expect demand in the housing market to improve further. All eyes are now on the upcoming budget. It will boost the real estate sector if the government enhances deductions against home loans in the Budget 2022.”

(To be updated)