Unable to withdraw or transfer PF money? Here is how to lodge your grievances

Many employees face difficulties in transferring their Employees’ Provident Fund (EPF) account from the previous organisation to the new organisation after switching their jobs or while withdrawing money after leaving an organisation.
The difficulties may arise due to differences in name, father’s name, date of birth, PAN/Aadhaar details etc mentioned in the EPF account in comparison to what is mentioned in the ID documents.
Sometimes, problems may arise due to non deposit of contributions in the accounts by the employer or mismatch in joining and leaving dates in EPF accounts and the corresponding dates of joining and leaving the service by the employee.
In case of such problems, employees get frustrated due to non cooperation from employers and difficulties in reaching out to the Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO), especially during the Covid-19 pandemic.
EPFO has launched EPF i Grievance Management System (EPFiGMS), which is a customised portal of EPFO, with an aim to redress grievances for the services provided by EPFO.
Moreover, grievances can be lodged at any place and will land in the concerned office to which the grievances pertain.
So, grievances can be sent to the Head Office at New Delhi or to the field offices (now 135) across the country.
Several advanced features have been incorporated in the revamped EPFiGMS 2.0.
Following are some of the important features:
- The EPFiGMS provides options to PF members, EPS Pensioners, Employers and others to lodge their grievances.
- The UAN-based online grievances / complaints may be launched through OTP verification.
- Integration of UAN with the master database of EPFO helps in identification of EPF office for redress of grievance.
- It facilitates lodging of grievances for multiple PF numbers available in UAN.
- It facilitates validation/integration of PPO number of EPS pensioners with centralised data base of EPFO.
- The complaints may view the current status of the grievances lodged and may send reminders for pending grievances or provide feedback on redress of grievance.
- It facilitates identification of grievance prone areas through comprehensive categorisation of grievances
- More than one supporting document may be uploaded by the complaints.
- Once a grievance is registered, the EPFiGMS system generates a unique registration number and auto generates acknowledgement, which are sent to the complaint through SMS & email.
- The revamped EPFiGMS makes lodging grievances through the bilingual interface easy and redressals faster.
