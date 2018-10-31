Unable to decide what to gift this Diwali? Give your loved ones freedom to choose through HDFC eGiftPlus Card

Just like a debit card, it is a prepaid gift card designed on Diwali theme.

With just seven days left to the festival of light, you might be wondering what gifts your near and dear ones may want from you this Diwali. If you are unable to predict their current need or fail to select a unique gift, it’s better you give your loved ones a freedom to choose their own thing to avoid gifting the same thing that they have got from another person. If you think simple cash is no replacement for a Diwali gift and wonder how to give them the freedom to choose, HDFC Bank’s eGiftPlus Card would be a near perfect answer.

What is an eGiftPlus Card

Just like a debit card, it is a prepaid gift card designed on Diwali theme. You may choose a design out of 20 available Diwali-themed designs and personalise the card with the name of your loved one as well as with a message of up to 100 characters, which you may select or write. Once the card is personalised as per your choice, you may enter the amount, which you want to gift and pay it through net banking. You may chose the date on which the ready-to-use card would be delivered to your loved one.

How useful it is

The eGiftPlus Card will give the recipients freedom to choose their own gift. It is entirely up to them, whether they want to visit a restaurant or spend the amount on entertainment or shopping.

How to use the card

HDFC’s GiftPlus Card is a VISA-enabled card, which is accepted at all VISA -based merchant establishments and just like a Debit card, the card transaction amounts are debited directly from the set card balance. Although it is like a Debit card, but when prompted at ATM machines or Merchant Outlets, the user should select the Credit Card option to use the card.

How safe it is

As the transactions are secured with PIN, the card is quite safe, provided the credentials are not shared.

The card is also easy to track by using the PIN. The user may check the card’s balance and transaction history, but it is not possible to use the card to withdraw cash at ATMs.