Unable to book that urgent rail journey ticket due to cash crunch? Don’t worry, you may buy now and pay later

You may enjoy credit limit up to Rs 20,000 with a one time sign-up for an interest-free credit term of 14 days.

Did you fail to book that urgent rail journey ticket due to insufficient cash in your bank account/digital wallet and/or due to exceeding the credit limit on your card? You may breath easy now as Arthashastra Fintech has come to your rescue with ePayLater digital payment solution that enables you to use the “Buy Now, Pay Later” option on the IRCTC website while booking a ticket.

Not only rail tickets, but in case you have missed a lucrative deal during the recent Independence Day offer and are still worried that it would again happen during the upcoming festive offers, you may chill now as apart from IRCTC, there are a lot more merchants to shop from on the ePayLater list.

Under the “Buy Now, Pay Later” option, you may enjoy credit limit up to Rs 20,000 with a one time sign-up for an interest-free credit term of 14 days. Moreover, by using this option, you may finish placing orders in 10 seconds with a single click checkout and that too in a secure way without sharing any bank or card details.

The “Buy Now, Pay Later” payment solution has picked up well with people as it is more convenient and fast as compared to other payment methods. At the core of any “Buy Now Pay Later” is the customer experience where they get the choice to shop on credit and instead of going through the checkout multiple times can pay the bill once in a few days. Further, this is a zero cost credit for them if they pay on time!

The ePayLater’s customers are spread far and wide across the country, as many of them are new to credit and would find it difficult to avail credit through traditional channels, but they have been approved by ePayLater. This will help them in building a credit track record which will, in turn, help them to avail larger value loans from traditional institutions. The option is not just limited to the metros but caters to tier 2, tier 3 and tier 4 towns as well. There is a healthy mix of salaried and self-employed individuals as well.

For merchants, a “Buy Now, Pay Later” option is a boon in disguise of a payment method. First of all its a cashless method of transaction and helps them reduce the costs associated with handling cash. It’s the need of the hour as almost 50 per cent of eCommerce sales also happen through COD. An option like ePayLater not only provides the benefits of COD, such as a seamless checkout experience and pay after delivery option but also does away with the inconvenience associated with handling cash.

The other major problem for Merchants is to reduce the ‘cart-abandonment rate’ – customers who start by selecting a product or service but do not conclude the transaction. Amongst the many reasons for abandonment like a change of mind, there are two major reasons – a long process is frustrating for the customer and secondly, due to the multiple redirections involved in a payment process, there are drops due to technical errors as well. In contrast, ePayLater is a one-hop solution and leads to high transaction success. In fact, merchants are able to increase their conversion rates by using such methods.

Amongst other benefits to the merchant are that ePayLater is secure – we do not ask for card details etc. It is a solution which can be used across channels – online or offline – very conveniently by the customer.

The payment solution offered by ePayLater allows customers to transact on offline channels through their UPI solution. The UPI solution is one of its kind allowing customers to transact on credit by scanning the Bharat QR or UPI solution available at stores.