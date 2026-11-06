Unit-linked insurance plans (ULIPs) are losing ground amid waning investor appetite for market-linked savings products, as volatile market conditions dampen demand. This has prompted several large life insurers to scale back their exposure to the segment.

Life Insurance Corporation of India’s (LIC) individual annualised premium equivalent (APE) remained flat at ₹17,224 crore in H1FY27, primarily due to a 40% year-on-year decline in APE from the ULIP segment to ₹1,880 crore.

“When the market situation is not very conducive, sale of ULIPs take a beating,” R Doraiswamy, MD and Chief Executive, LIC, said during the second-quarter earnings call on Thursday. He said that even though the logic suggests this is the time to enter the market, investor sentiment generally moves in the opposite direction. “So, ULIPs have shown a de-growth.”

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ULIPs are hybrid financial products that combine life insurance coverage with market-linked investments in equities, debt or balanced funds. The decline in ULIP growth comes as India’s benchmark indices, the Nifty 50 and BSE Sensex, have declined nearly 6% and 6.3%, respectively, so far in 2026, amid heightened market volatility driven by large-scale foreign fund outflows, geopolitical tensions, and inflationary pressures.

The impact is more pronounced among private life insurers, where ULIPs account for nearly 65% of the product mix on average. SBI Life Insurance, the country’s largest private life insurer, saw the share of ULIPs in its total product mix decline to 62% in H1FY27 from 66% in FY26.

Amit Jhingran, MD & CEO, SBI Life Insurance, said short-term market volatility was unlikely to materially alter the sector’s underlying growth drivers, although it could influence customer preferences across products. ICICI Life Insurance also reported a decline in the share of ULIPs in its APE to 45% in H1FY27 from 48% in the year-ago period.

“Linked business grew by 6.6% year-on-year in H1-FY2027. This segment witnessed some softness, especially in the later half of Q2, as uncertain equity markets impacted investor sentiment,” Amish Banker, Chief Distribution Officer, ICICI Life Insurance, said.

HDFC Life Insurance was an outlier, with the share of unit-linked products rising to 45% of individual APE in H1FY27 from 42% in the year-ago period. However, CFO Niraj Shah pointed to a dichotomy in customer behaviour amid the overall market sentiment. While the insurer was seeing more new business coming into unit-linked products, existing customers were taking longer to pay renewal premiums.

“Persistency was softer on renewal collections in our unit-linked book amidst market volatility, and in a specific cohort of non-par business written last year,” Vibha Padalkar, MD & CEO, HDFC Life Insurance, said.

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Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (Irdai’s) proposed distribution reforms could add to the pressure on ULIP sales. The draft proposal caps first-year commission on ULIPs at 5% and renewal commission at 2%, significantly lower than the current average first-year commission of 14% and the maximum payout of 33%.

Irdai’s proposed crackdown on mis-selling through the bancassurance channel, which accounts for around 50% of private life insurers’ distribution, could also affect ULIP sales. In its discussion paper, the regulator flagged mis-selling as a concern across financial services, particularly among banks and other banking entities.

The regulator said selling ULIPs to risk-averse customers or those beyond working age without adequately explaining mortality charges, or pitching them with false promises of assured returns, will now be counted as ‘mis-selling’ and could attract disincentives or regulatory action.