UK-based InVentry acquires Hipla Technologies to become a leading provider of smart workplace solutions

InVentry, a UK-based global leader in technology solutions, has acquired Singapore-based Hipla Technologies, a pioneer in smart workplace management solutions. The acquisition is part of InVentry’s global expansion plan and will support their international growth strategy across both Singapore and India.

The acquisition will enhance InVentry’s product portfolio, helping to strengthen the company as a leading provider of smart workplace solutions, while also benefiting their existing customer base of over 10,000 organisations across education and business sectors, who will now have access to Hipla Technologies’ innovative solutions.

Speaking on the occasion, Sandeep Kaul, CEO of Hipla Technologies and the new company, said, “We are excited to become part of the InVentry family. The acquisition helps to strategically position Hipla Technologies for accelerated growth by giving it access to global markets and a larger product portfolio.”

This acquisition is a significant milestone for both companies, strengthening their position in the dynamic “worktech” sector. Hipla Technologies’ expertise in smart office solutions, combined with InVentry’s global reach and extensive product offering, creates a powerful synergy that will drive innovation and transform the way businesses work around the world.

“This partnership will reaffirm the company’s commitment to providing smart technology and seamless experiences to all customers”, added Kaul.

It will also accelerate the development of new technologies that enable businesses to optimise workplace solutions, improve visitor experience, and increase operational efficiency. Hipla operates in the B2B and SaaS space across high-tech, energy tech, real estate, construction, and environmental sectors. Some of their customers include Prestige, People Strong, Whiteland, Sattva and ATS as well as various other leading brands.

“InVentry is excited to welcome Hipla Technologies to our family,” said Phil Lawson, Director of InVentry. “The acquisition fits perfectly with our growth strategy and positions us as a leader in the smart workplace industry. We believe Hipla Technologies’ expertise, combined with InVentry’s global reach and diverse product offering, will drive innovation and enable us to deliver unparalleled workplace solutions to businesses around the world.”