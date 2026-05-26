The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) has announced that its older mAadhaar mobile application will be discontinued soon, asking users to move to the newly launched Aadhaar app that offers faster access and several upgraded features.

In a post on X, UIDAI said: “mAadhaar will discontinue soon. Download the new Aadhaar App and experience faster access, smarter features & enjoy services at your fingertips. It is designed to make your Aadhaar experience simpler, and more convenient than ever!”

mAadhaar will discontinue soon. Download the new Aadhaar App and experience faster access, smarter features & enjoy services at your fingertips.

It is designed to make your Aadhaar experience simpler, and more convenient than ever!

Download Aadhaar App now -… pic.twitter.com/6XFLGU7KlK — Aadhaar (@UIDAI) May 25, 2026

The move marks the end of UIDAI’s older Aadhaar mobile platform, which has for years allowed users to carry their Aadhaar digitally and access basic Aadhaar-related services.

What is mAadhaar app?

The mAadhaar app is UIDAI’s official mobile application that lets Aadhaar holders access a digital version of their Aadhaar card, download Aadhaar, generate Virtual ID (VID), and use some profile management services. The app requires the Aadhaar-linked mobile number for authentication.

However, with UIDAI now pushing users towards the new Aadhaar app, the older platform is set to be phased out.

What is the new Aadhaar app?

The new Aadhaar app, launched earlier this year, is being positioned as a next-generation Aadhaar experience with a stronger focus on privacy, convenience, and faster identity verification. The app was dedicated to the nation in January.

According to UIDAI, the new application is designed to give Aadhaar number holders a secure and privacy-first way to carry, show, share and verify their digital identity.

A key change is that the app aims to reduce unnecessary data sharing. Instead of handing over full Aadhaar details every time, users can selectively share only the required information depending on the use case.

Key features of the new Aadhaar app

1. Face authentication support

The app includes face verification features, which can be used for identity checks and proof of presence.

2. One-click biometric lock/unlock

Users can quickly lock or unlock Aadhaar biometrics directly through the app for better security control.

3. Authentication history access

Residents can view their Aadhaar authentication history, helping them track where and when Aadhaar verification was used.

4. QR code-based verification

The new app supports QR-based identity verification, reducing the need to hand over physical Aadhaar copies.

5. Selective data sharing

One of the biggest upgrades is selective credential sharing. This means users can share only specific identity details required for verification, instead of exposing the complete Aadhaar record.

UIDAI says this helps improve privacy and ensures Aadhaar numbers are not unnecessarily stored by third parties.

6. Hotel check-ins and other verification use cases

UIDAI says the app is built for multiple real-life scenarios including:

-Hotel check-ins via QR verification

-Hospital visitor/attendant verification

-Age verification for cinema ticket bookings

-Gig worker and service partner verification

7. Manage multiple Aadhaar profiles

The app allows management of up to five Aadhaar profiles on a single device, creating a “One Family – One App” experience.

8. Mobile number update through app

Apart from address-related services, users can also update their registered mobile number through the app. UIDAI has indicated that more update services may be added later.

9. QR contact card feature

The app also includes a QR-based contact card for easier sharing of contact details.

Why UIDAI is replacing mAadhaar

The transition reflects UIDAI’s broader push towards a more modern and privacy-focused digital identity ecosystem.

Officials had said during the launch that the new Aadhaar app promotes data minimisation, stronger security, and better user control over personal information.

The new app also aligns with the government’s broader digital governance push, where identity verification is expected to become faster, paperless, and more consent-driven.

For existing mAadhaar users, the message is clear: the old app is on its way out, and shifting to the new Aadhaar app will soon become necessary.

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