7th Pay Commission in Punjab (7th CPC Pay Scale and Pay Matrix): Faculties of colleges and universities in Punjab will soon get their salaries as per the University Grants Commission (UGC) pay scales.

The UGC has implemented 7th Pay Commission recommendations for salaries of university teachers. This means the faculties of Punjab Government colleges and universities will now also get their salaries as per the 7th Pay Commission pay matrix.

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Monday (5th September 2022) announced the implementation of UGC pay scales in the state’s colleges and universities.

Also Read: How to calculate DR amount in pension

UGC 7th Pay Commission in Punjab – Implementation Date

The 7th pay Commission based UGC pay scale in Punjab will be implemented from next month (October), according to the CM’s announcement.

News agency PTI quoted CM Mann as saying that in all colleges and universities in Punjab, the UGC 7th pay commission will be implemented from October 1, 2022.

What UGC says

Through a letter dated 30th January 2018, UGC announced the scheme of revision of pay of teachers and equivalent cadres in universities and colleges following the revision of pay scales of Central Government employees on the recommendations of the 7th Central Pay Commission (CPC).

“The revision of pay scales of teachers and equivalent academic staff shall be subject to various provisions of this Scheme of revision of pay scales as contained in the enclosed letters and Regulations issued by UGC and amendments thereof from time to time in this behalf,” the letter said.

“The Scheme shall be applicable to teachers and other equivalent academic staff in all the Central Universities and Colleges there-under and the Institutions Deemed to be Universities whose maintenance expenditure is met by the UGC. Universities implementing this Scheme shall amend their relevant statutes and ordinances in line with the UGC Regulations,” it added.

The revised pay and revised rates of dearness allowance under the above UGC scheme became effective from 01-01-2016.