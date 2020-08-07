  • MORE MARKET STATS

UCO Bank reduces MCLR by 10 bps across tenors

Published: August 7, 2020 5:43 PM

The revised one-year MCLR stands at 7.40 per cent as against 7.50 per cent earlier, the bank said.

"As a result, all MCLR linked loans will become cheaper now," the lender said in a statement.

State-owned UCO Bank on Friday announced reduction in its marginal cost of funds-based lending rates (MCLR) by 10 basis points across all the tenors. The revised lending rates will be effective from August 10.

The revised one-year MCLR stands at 7.40 per cent as against 7.50 per cent earlier, the bank said.

The three-month and six-month MCLRs have been cut to 7.05 per cent and 7.30 per cent, respectively.

