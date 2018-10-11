UAN: Salaried PF beneficiaries should know all about this very important number; Key facts

The KYC details will be tagged against the allotted UAN rather the member ID, which would eliminate the redundancy.

A Universal Account Number or UAN is a unique number allotted by the Employees Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO), which acts as an umbrella for the multiple Member Identification Numbers (Member Id) allotted to an individual by different establishments.

If a member has already got UAN allotted, he or she is required to provide the same while joining a new establishment so that the new employer may link the newly-allotted Member ID to the existing UAN.

Linking of multiple Member IDs allotted to a single member under single UAN helps an EPFO beneficiary or the member to view all the PF-related details of current and previous organisations at one place.

However, a member has to activate the registration to avail various facilities such as UAN card download, member passbook download, updation of KYC information, listing all his or her member IDs to UAN, file and view transfer claim.

For this members first need to visit the UAN-based Member Portal website https://unifiedportal-mem.epfindia.gov.in/memberinterface/ and activate their UAN by selecting a link given ‘Activate UAN’. For activation purpose a member has to keep the UAN, Mobile and Member ID ready. For further details, please select the hyperlink ‘User Manual for Member’.

The main objective behind the UAN activation is to capture KYC details of EPF members in order to eliminate the dependency on the employer and improve the quality of service. The KYC details will be tagged against the allotted UAN rather the member ID, which would eliminate the redundancy.

In case a PF beneficiary doesn’t have UAN, he or she may contact the current employer for the same.

A member can avail the following facilities through UAN driven member portal which is

available at URL: https://unifiedportal-mem.epfindia.gov.in/memberinterface/

– Activation of Member’s UAN Registration by entering UAN, Mobile No. & Member_Id .

– Login to the Portal using Username (UAN) & Password created by member only.

Download

– Download Member Pass Book

– Download UAN Card

Download Member Pass Book – Download UAN Card

– List Previous Member ID

– View Status

List Previous Member ID – View Status

– File Transfer Claim

– View Transfer Claim Status

– System Generated Transfer Claim Status

File Transfer Claim – View Transfer Claim Status – System Generated Transfer Claim Status

– Edit Mobile Number

– Edit Email Id

– Update KYC Information

– Change Password

– Edit Personal Details

Edit Mobile Number – Edit Email Id – Update KYC Information – Change Password – Edit Personal Details

In future there will be no need to list the member IDs as it will be linked automatically on the basis of Form-11 information. The member needs to disclose his or her UAN and Previous Member ID to the new employer through Form-11.