UAN Aadhaar link deadline extended to file employee’s details with EPFO

If your UAN is not yet seeded with Aadhaar, it’s better to complete the process with your employer. The Employees Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) has extended the date of completing the seeding and verification of Aadhaar with UAN till November 30, 2021. From December 1, 2021, employers have been asked to file ECR only for those members where verification of Aadhaar with UAN is completed.

At the back-end, EPFO and your employer make transfer and withdrawals easier using the ECR route. The electronic challan-cum-returns (ECR) is to be filed by the employer intimating the EPFO with employee’s details. Employers have to mandatorily file the ECR online with the EPFO on a monthly basis containing member-wise details of the wages and contributions, including basic details of the members.

Importantly, the ECR is to be filed only for those employees who have their Aadhaar number seeded with the UAN.

Earlier, the PF rule was to be implemented from June 1, 2021 which was later on extended till September 1, 2021. Now, make sure that you complete seeding the Aadhaar number with the universal account number (UAN) as the last date now stands as November 30, 2021.

In September 2021, EPFO had extended the deadline for Aadhaar linking with UAN till December 31, 2021 for establishments in the North East and certain other establishments.

Making provident fund (PF) transfer on switching jobs or withdrawal of PF money on leaving job becomes easier and less time-consuming if your Aadhaar number is seeded with Universal Account Number (UAN).

There are 3 ways to link UAN with Aadhaar, provided the UAN is active:

a. Using UMANG App

b. Using biometric credentials on e-KYC Portal of EPFO

c. Using OTP Verification on e-KYC Portal of EPFO

To check the status or to upload KYC documents, you may log on to the EPFO employee portal. If seeded, the status will show as approved.

As an employee if you have not yet seeded Aadhaar with UAN, initiate the process to link them. However, just uploading the KYC documents with a valid UAN will not help. Make sure that it is linked to your employer. Ask your Accounts or the HR department to confirm it. Keep tracking and follow up with the employer if the seeding remains incomplete even after a few days of uploading the documents. Your employer will not be able to communicate and intimate your wages, PF details with EPFO, if they remain unseeded till November 30, 2021.

EPFO has already introduced several measures to bring down the claims settlement time. Linking UAN with Aadhaar, the claims settlement process becomes easier and much less time consuming.