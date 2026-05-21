The greatest loss in mutual fund investing doesn’t always come from a market crash. Sometimes it comes from something far quieter — a cost that chips away at your wealth every single year, without ever showing up as a deduction in your account.

Two investors. Rs 20,000 SIP every month. Same fund. Same market. Both disciplined, both patient, both doing everything right. After 20 years, one of them has Rs 20 lakh more than the other.

No wrong fund. No panic selling. No bad luck.

What is silently eating returns

Every mutual fund charges you an annual fee to manage your money. This is called the expense ratio. It covers the fund manager’s salary, research costs, administrative expenses, and — in many cases — the commission paid to whoever sold you the fund.

Here’s the part most investors miss: this fee is never shown as a separate deduction. It’s quietly adjusted against your returns before the NAV is even calculated. You never see a notification. You never get a bill. The money simply grows a little slower than it should.

Now here’s where it gets important.

Every mutual fund in India exists in two versions — a Regular Plan and a Direct Plan. Same fund. Same manager. Same stocks in the portfolio. The only difference is cost.

In a Regular Plan, your investment is routed through a broker or distributor. They earn a trail commission — typically 0.5% to 1.2% per year — for as long as you stay invested. This commission is baked into the expense ratio.

In a Direct Plan, you invest straight through the mutual fund house. No middleman, no commission. The expense ratio is lower by exactly that amount.

A 1% difference per year may sound trivial. But over 20 years, on a Rs 20,000 monthly SIP, it can make a significant difference to long-term wealth creation—the gap between Rs 1.63 crore and Rs 1.83 crore, assuming annual returns of 11% and 12%, respectively.

That’s Rs 20 lakh — gone. Not to the market. To a cost you didn’t know you were paying.

What this looks like in real funds

This isn’t hypothetical. Here are actual expense ratios across popular funds:

Fund Name Category Direct TER Regular TER Difference Edelweiss Mid Cap Fund Mid Cap 0.60% 1.80% 1.20% Invesco India Mid Cap Fund Mid Cap 1.04% 2.17% 1.13% Axis Small Cap Fund Small Cap 0.65% 1.74% 1.09% HSBC Midcap Fund Mid Cap 2.53% 3.59% 1.06% Sundaram Small Cap Fund Small Cap 0.85% 1.91% 1.06%

(TER figures are taken from Value Research. Always verify on the AMC website or AMFI.)

Note: The funds listed above are for illustrative purposes only. There are numerous other equity mutual fund schemes where the difference in total expense ratio (TER) between the direct and regular plans of the same scheme exceeds 1%, which can materially impact long-term investor returns.

These differences aren’t rounding errors. On a long-term SIP, each one of those percentage points compounds — year after year — into a very real wealth gap.

Why you never noticed

When you started your SIP years ago — on a relative or friend’s advice, or because someone helped with the paperwork — nobody mentioned the plan type. Why would they? The commission depends on you staying in the Regular Plan.

So most investors have never once thought to check. They see their money growing, assume everything is fine, and move on.

But growing and growing as fast as it could are two very different things.

The expense ratio doesn’t create a moment of visible pain. It just quietly ensures you end up with less — and you only find out how much less when it’s already too late to fully recover it.

Are Regular Plans always wrong? No.

If you have a financial advisor who genuinely earns their fee, one who helped you build a proper asset allocation, keeps you from panic-selling during crashes, reviews your portfolio regularly, and gives you personalised advice, then paying a slightly higher expense ratio may be completely worth it.

The problem isn’t Regular Plans. The problem is paying for advice you aren’t receiving.

A lot of investors are in Regular Plans sold to them by a bank relationship manager who has since changed jobs, or a relative who just wanted to help. Nobody is reviewing the portfolio. Nobody is giving advice. And yet the commission keeps getting paid — every year — out of your returns. That’s the part worth fixing.

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What should investors do? Key considerations before making a decision

If reading this makes you feel compelled to immediately switch from a Regular Plan to a Direct Plan, it is essential to pause and understand the complete picture.

Every investor’s situation is unique; therefore, basing a decision solely on the expense ratio would not be prudent.

First, verify whether your existing investments are held in a Regular Plan or a Direct Plan. Many investors lack even this basic information.

Next, examine the expense ratios to understand the actual difference between the two options.

If you are considering shifting your existing investments to a Direct Plan, you cannot overlook factors such as exit loads and capital gains tax. A hasty move could result in an unnecessary tax burden.

Furthermore, it is crucial to ask yourself an honest question: Do you genuinely need a financial advisor?

If you are capable of conducting your own research, tracking your portfolio, and avoiding emotionally driven decisions amidst market volatility, then the lower-cost option may be suitable for you.

However, if professional guidance is an integral part of your investment journey, making a decision based solely on cost may not be the right approach.

Ultimately, true financial wisdom lies not merely in choosing the lowest-cost option, but in understanding exactly what value you are receiving in exchange for your money.

Conclusion:

In mutual fund investing, the greatest loss does not always stem from a market downturn. Sometimes, the most significant loss is one that the investor remains unaware of for years and their wealth erodes gradually and without fanfare.

Disclaimer: The expense ratios mentioned in this article are subject to change. Mutual fund investments are subject to market risks. This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Please consult a SEBI-registered financial advisor before making any investment decisions. In mutual fund investments, past performance is not indicative of future returns.

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