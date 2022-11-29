Trident Realty forays into Tier 2 cities with the launch of Trident Hills in Panchkula

Trident Realty has launched its new luxury residential project – Trident Hills – in Panchkula. The company has acquired a 200-acre plot of land in Panchkula and plans to invest Rs 3,000 crore to develop an integrated luxury township.

With its sizeable presence in NCR and MMR, the company plans to foray into the Tier-2 real estate market with the launch of Trident Hills. The initial development of the 125-acre land parcel will include plots and low-rise floors.

Speaking about this new project, S K Narvar, Chairman, Trident Realty, said, “We are excited to launch Trident Hills set amidst Panchkula’s scenic surroundings. Luxury homes are witnessing high demand in Tier-2 cities because of the aspirational upper middle & upper class, and Trident Hills marks our debut in the Tier-2 market. The company is in an expansion mode and considering the remarkable growth momentum of the realty sector in the last 2-3 year, we are convinced that the time is apt to foray into the Tier-2 markets like Tri-city (Chandigarh), Uttarakhand, Haryana, Himachal, Punjab, Ahmedabad, Baroda, Goa & Pune as these places are brimming with opportunities due to rapid infra development.”

Located in the foothills of the Shivaliks, Trident Hills is an urban living space that offers a lush, green landscape in a pristine environment. With its advantageous location along the Zirakpur-Panchkula-Kalka highway, the property is surrounded by natural habitat like Bir Shikargarh, Khol Hai Raitan & Sukhna Wildlife Sanctuaries apart from the Kaushalya dam near the project. Also, a 26-kilometer drive from Trident Hills takes you to Morni Hills, another popular tourist attraction. Additionally, the residential development is located just 20 km from the scenic Sukhna Lake.

Parvinder Singh, CEO, Trident Realty, said, “We are focusing on planned developments in Tier-2 cities like Panchkula to capitalise on the acceptance of community living & positive buyer sentiments. Trident Hills happens to be an ideal place for those looking for a quick relief from the chores of their busy life but yet want to stay connected with the hustle & bustle of the main city. With this luxurious residential development, we want to provide aspirational buyers with an upgraded lifestyle in the lap of nature. With a lush green backdrop coupled with a wide range of amenities & features, our project will set the bar high for modern living.”

Offering a luxurious lifestyle, this eco-friendly residential development will have several amenities & facilities for sports activities like tennis courts, basketball courts, cricket pitches, squash courts, badminton courts, air hockey tables, virtual gold, a gym, a meditation centre, pilates studio, and indoor game rooms. For children, there will be an outdoor play area with sandpit, an arts and crafts studio, music and dance studio as well. The property will also feature a daycare, along with nursery and primary schools.

In addition to banquets and party lawns, Trident Hills will feature cafes, sports & party lounges, snooker & billiard rooms, cards rooms, chess rooms, terrace seating, a stargazing deck, auditoriums, private screen theatres, guest rooms, a pool with open bar, and senior citizens rooms.

Panchkula is rapidly developing into a residential hub in Tricity (Chandigarh). The region is fast becoming a top pick for home buyers because of its strategic location, planned development and excellent connectivity with other key cities.