Tribeca Developers partners with YOO to launch luxury residential project in Pune

Tribeca Developers and Tricon Infra Buildtech Pvt Ltd have announced the launch of ‘YOO ONE’, a luxury residential development, at NIBM Road, in South Pune. This project marks the first entry of the YOO brand in South Pune and the third YOO project in Pune, a city with the greatest number of YOO branded properties in the world. Susanne Khan for YOO is the interior designer for the project.

The announcement comes 18 months after Tribeca’s entry into the city, through its project The Ark, a 1.8 million sq.ft. mixed used development, which witnessed rapid sales of over Rs 450 crore in 15 months.

The YOO brand is hugely coveted by Pune’s elite since its entry into the city in 2012 through YOO Pune and YOO Villas, both projects by Panchshil Realty, one of the largest developers of Pune. Tribeca is an experienced player in the luxury branded residences space and is the largest developer of Trump branded properties in the world, second only to the Trump Organization.

According to the company, YOO ONE will be characterized by iconic glass and zinc façade towers overlooking a 200 acre reserved forest on one side and the Sahyadri mountain range on the other. Design is at the core of the residences with every room featuring expansive floor to ceiling windows, flooding residences with natural light and providing spectacular views of the city, the adjoining forest and the Sahyadris.

Residents will enjoy an exclusive collection of luxury amenities at the 1.5-acre rooftop terrace and at the YOO ONE Club, including an infinity pool, spa and fitness center with sauna, steam and massage rooms, library, lounge, games room, children’s play area, a fine-dine restaurant and business center to name a few. The building’s handpicked staff will provide in-residence catering, concierge, 24-hour doorman, and valet parking services.

YOO ONE is being built at an estimated cost of Rs 450 crore, with 3 and 4 bedroom units ranging from Rs 1.9 crore to Rs 3.6 crore.

Commenting on the launch, Kalpesh Mehta, Founder of Tribeca, said, “This is one of those rare instances when an incredible site and a fantastic brand come together to provide an opportunity to create something truly magnificent. After almost 12 months on the drawing board and countless iterations, I am incredibly proud of what we have created. YOO ONE will supersede all expectations. This project won’t be just homes for a select few, it will be a landmark for the city of Pune.”

John Hitchcox, Chairman, Yoo Group, said, “We couldn’t be happier to announce the launch of YOO ONE and to be working in partnership with Tribeca and Tricon – this is another great collaboration for YOO. We truly believe that good design enhances life, and we are committed to this through all our projects; and we are especially excited to be working with Sussanne Khan who brings her contemporary elegance to this incredible new offering.’’

Brajesh Singh, Managing Director, Tricon, said, “It has always been my dream to build a global landmark in my city. And what better way to achieve that than to bring the iconic YOO brand to South Pune. No detail has been missed and no expense spared in order to deliver our dream project to the city. The global appeal of the YOO brand along with the absolute best product offering will give the luxury residential market of Pune something to cherish.”