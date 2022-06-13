Trehan Group to invest Rs 125 cr in new plotted housing project at Neemrana, Rajasthan

Realty firm Trehan Group, one of the leading developers of Rajasthan, has announced the launch of Trehan Vilasa City, consisting of 641 residential plots at historical town of Neemrana in Rajasthan, about an hour drive from the millennium city Gurugram, Haryana.

The company plans to invest Rs 125 crore to develop this project, which is spread over 40 acres.

The main features of this project include Neemrana’s first luxury club society, mini theatre, large parks and full-fledged sports complex. The plots are up for grab at a lucrative price ranging from Rs 16 lakh to Rs 30 lakh. The plots are available in different sizes—ranging from 90 square meter to 200 square meter.

“The location of the project is the key magnetism. Close proximity (just 500 meter) to the Delhi-Jaipur highway and industrial areas in the vicinity makes it a viable option for both end users and investors,” said Saransh Trehan, CMD, Trehan Luxury Floors.

The boutique developer has secured RERA registration and other required approvals for the development of the project and plans to complete the project in one year from now.

The Trehan Group has several completed and under-construction projects in Alwar, Bhiwadi, Tapukara, and Neemrana in Rajasthan. The Group also has significant presence in Gurugram and Faridabad, Haryana, and Navi Mumbai, Maharashtra.

Last year, the Group had successfully forayed into the Gurugram real estate market with the launch of 320 high-end luxury independent floors priced at in the range of Rs 1.27 crore to Rs 4 crore.

“There is a big segment which prefers to build their own homes as per their requirements, preferences and budget. A plot gives you the flexibility to decide and design the interior and exterior of your house as per your likings and aspiration. This is a unique opportunity to own residential plots in the upcoming luxury township in the ancient historical town, Neemrana,” said Trehan.

The realtor is bullish about the latest plotted development project in Neemrana as it has started getting enquiries much ahead of the formal launch.

“We are yet to formally announce the project, but our sales team has started receiving lots of enquires. We hope to sell all the plots in quick time,” the CMD said.

The Trehan Group has delivered over 10 million square feet of residential real estate since 1989. It has completed 16 projects and so far delivered more than 12,000 units. The Group claims to have a legacy of delivering all the projects before committed time schedule.