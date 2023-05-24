Trehan Group to develop residential plots, launches new project in Alwar

Rajasthan-based real estate developer Trehan Group has announced that it will develop residential plots, named Trehan Vistaar, on Delhi-Bhiwadi State Highway in Alwar, Rajasthan. The project is strategically connected to the Delhi-Mumbai Industrial Corridor (DMIC), which will be offering strong inter-state connectivity and travel mobility to the project.

The project has been divided into four phases, of which the first phase will comprise of 393 plots, expected to be delivered within 2 years. The company will add additional amenities and develop residential township features such as gated security, Clubhouse, parks, water harvesting, and sewerage facilities, and wide roads within the project.

Trehan Group is rapidly expanding in Tier 1 and 2 real estate markets and has already delivered residential projects in many locations in Rajasthan, more significantly, Alwar, Bhiwadi, and Neemrana. The Group has projects like Trehan Amrit Kalash and Apna Ghar Shalimar in Alwar.

Talking at the project launch, Nisarg Trehan and Yashpal Saini, Directors, Trehan Group, said, “Alwar is a promising realty nucleus witnessing a spate of real estate developments. We are glad to be one of the leading real estate developers in the region and optimize its infinite real estate growth capacity. Taking a different route this time, we have launched a residential plot project while our previous offerings were apartments and residential societies in the region. Plots are an end-user-driven real estate market that has a massive appreciation potential in the future. We have launched a residential plot project to cater to the demands of the end-users in the region.”



Trehan Group also holds a growing presence in Gurugram. The Group is currently developing 320 high-end luxury independent floors in Golf Course Extension Road, Gurugram.



Highlighting the prominence of the project location, he continued, “The Delhi-Mumbai Expressway is the largest infrastructural project of the Government of India which will establish sound connectivity between 5 states, enhance travel convenience and cut back long and tedious hours of to and for. Our project is located on the Delhi-Bhiwadi Highway and is closely connected to Delhi-Mumbai Expressway, which will harbour long-term investment returns and solid connectivity for the investors.”