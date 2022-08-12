Trehan Group launches new plotted housing project in Bhiwadi

The Trehan Group, one of the leading developers of Rajasthan, has announced the launch of a new plotted development housing project ‘Trehan Vivanta’, comprising 150 residential plots, at Bhiwadi in Rajasthan.

The company will develop the internal road, club, swimming pool, joggers park and other amenities in this project, which is spread over nearly 14 acres.

The plots are being sold at a lucrative price ranging from Rs 35 lakh to Rs 75 lakh, and are available in different sizes—ranging from 130 square yards to 309 square yards.

“We have launched a new housing project in Bhiwadi, and it happened to be the first project that is launched after a lull of seven years in Bhiwadi. And that’s the reason out of 150 plots available in this project we have already sold 60 plots,” said Saransh Trehan, Managing Director, Trehan Group.

The first set of plots have been sold to local builders, who will construct flats on these plots and then sell it to the end users. The prices of flats will start from Rs 13 lakh onwards.

“These flats are expected to be ready in 6-9 months. So, very soon, we will see a lot of end users living in this society. If there is any delay, the builder is bound to pay a delay penalty of 16% per annum,” he said, adding, “This new project is adjacent to our project Status Residency. The common facilities of both these projects will be shared by residents. The location of the project is very strategic. It is on Bhiwadi Alwar road.”

There are many factories in the Bhiwadi area. Therefore, the company is expecting that these plots and flats constructed by builders will be lapped up by employees working in these manufacturing units.

The Trehan Group has secured RERA registration and other required approvals for the development of the project. The Group has several completed and under-construction projects in Alwar, Bhiwadi, Tapukara, and Neemrana in Rajasthan.

The Group also has significant presence in Gurugram and Faridabad, Haryana, and Navi Mumbai, Maharashtra. Last year, the Group had successfully forayed into the Gurugram real estate market with the launch of 320 high-end luxury independent floors priced in the range of Rs 1.27 crore to Rs 4 crore.

“There are a lot of people who prefer to buy plots and then build their own homes as per their requirements, preferences and budget. A plot gives you the flexibility to decide and design the interior and exterior of your house as per your likings and aspirations,” Trehan said.

The Trehan Group has delivered over 10 million square feet of residential real estate since 1989. It has completed 16 projects and so far, delivered more than 12,000 units.