Traveling this festive season? Here is why you must have a travel insurance cover

If you are also traveling this season, know how your travel insurance can save you in case of emergencies;

Most people in India are traveling but how many of them are secure? While making travel plans most people are not sure if they actually need to opt for a travel insurance plan or not. Travel insurance works a little differently in case of domestic and international travel.

One might not feel the need to get travel insurance at the time of booking tickets but in case an unexpected circumstance arises, where your money could turn into bad debt, travel insurance helps in getting the money back.

If your trip is canceled last minute or you lose your luggage at the airport or the airline goes out of business a week before your trip or even if you become severely ill and are unable to travel, travel insurance comes to the rescue. Also, while on vacation, there are various situations that can arise wherein travel insurance can help you out.

If you are also traveling this season, know how your travel insurance can save you in case of emergencies;

Emergency evacuation

With medical evacuation coverage, if you fall severely ill during your trip, and need immediate medical attention, the travel insurance company can arrange safe transportation to a hospital/medical facility.

Medical evacuations in foreign countries, generally cost a lot. However, with a travel insurance policy in place, it won’t burn a hole in your pocket. Even with a medical insurance policy, travel insurance provides are helpful as it covers in any medical situation that might arise. Generally seen, much medical insurance plan does not provide cover for medical expenses in a few countries or exclude some countries.

Terrorist attack

If a few weeks before traveling to the place you are visiting, a terrorist act suddenly breaks out, you will try to cancel your trip. In case you cancel your tickets the airline will not consider the situation and will not provide you with a refund. However, if you do not travel to the area because of terrorism, you can cancel your trip without losing your money, if you have travel insurance with terrorism coverage.

Cancellation of Flight

There are a number of reasons that come up because of which we end up canceling the flight ticket and end up losing thousands of rupees.

Be its closing of the airline, inclement weather conditions, or other factors that can not be controlled. Refunds are not provided in every case, and flights are also not always rescheduled. However, with a travel insurance cover, you are securing your ticket and you will get your money back in any such situation.

Loss of luggage

Ever lost luggage? It happens more often than you think. Even though some airlines return the missing baggage but it also happens that the luggage is never found. If such a situation arises, with travel insurance you get refunded for whatever items are lost or stolen. Note that, the refund amount, is set while buying the policy. For domestic travel, normally the baggage loss amount is set at Rs. 10,000. So, if you lose your luggage, you will get up to that amount from the insurance company.

Missing connecting flight

Mostly happens when the halt between two connecting flights is long. If a policyholder misses their connecting flight, the travel insurance plan helps in taking another flight. Having this coverage helps you arrange another flight and also pays for the travel changes. Not many insurers in India, however, offer this benefit.