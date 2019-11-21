Travel Loan vs EMI against Credit, Debit Cards: Which one will suit you better?

It’s the expense that holds back aspiring travelers from traveling more and beyond.

Travelling not only allows you to rediscover new places, but also allows you to rejuvenate by providing a much-needed break from the hectic schedule of work life. However, it’s the expense that holds back aspiring travelers from traveling more and beyond. But, with the help of travel loans and EMIs, people can travel without worrying much about that.

With ease in cost burden, travelling has become easier for millennials, be it solo travelers or budget travelers, resulting in a significant boom in the travel industry.

Now, lots of loan aggregators and digital lending platforms are there to help travelers plan their travel easing their cost burden.

However, travel loan comes with a lot of terms and conditions and is still a hassled process, as one has to bear in mind certain aspects like the amount of loan you can take, high interest rates, security against the same, tenure of the loan, repayment, insurance, etc.

To eliminate the hassles, many travel tech platforms are offering easy EMI facilities to their patrons against their debit or credit cards.

“For a lot of people, managing cash flow is a challenge. Enabling EMIs to travel is something that makes the life of travelers easy. Zero-cost EMIs also help the travelers block the variable rates without blocking the cash in hand in advance. We also believe when credit is available in the market for free, users should be able to avail it on a tap of a button,” said Rahul Singh, CEO & Co-Founder of Ithaka, a travel planning platform that offers zero-cost paperless EMIs in partnership with Snapmint (company which provides simplified EMIs against credit cards).

Everything you need to know about the zero-cost travel EMIs: