Travel Credit Card SBI Vs American Express Vs HDFC Bank: Benefits, charges, features – All you need to know

Credit cards are known to remove the burden of carrying cash all the time for any purpose like traveling, shopping, etc.

Credit cards are a boon in disguise. Overusing them incautiously can land one in debt, but proper use of credit cards can benefit a lot. Credit cards generally come with a lot of benefits. Not only does they provide instant credit with an interest-free period, but they also fulfill several needs. For instance, you also get subsidized access to your preferred lifestyle and/or travel categories, along with rewards such as cashback and discounts.

Having said that, it is also very easy to overspend and get stuck in debt if you don’t know how to use these cards properly. Credit cards are known to remove the burden of carrying cash all the time for any purpose like traveling, shopping, etc. Catering to such people, there are various types of cards available for different needs. Hence, while opting for a card, choose it wisely as the features differ with the purpose. For instance, frequent travelers should look for travel-specific credit cards, along with coupons and cashbacks to reduce travel costs. Opt for travel credit cards that offer lounge access, free hotel stays, and flight tickets on completing spending limits, and more.

Here is the list of top 5 travel credit cards;

State Bank of India

SBI Platinum Air India card is a co-branded card with Air India. It offers 5,000 reward points as a welcome gift to the cardholders. The Air India card also comes with a complimentary membership to the Air India Frequent Flyer program. This platinum card waives off fuel surcharge up to Rs 250 and also offers 2 reward points for every Rs 100 spent, wherein 1 reward point is equal to 1 Air India air mile. The cardholder also gets access to Visa airport lounges at domestic airports.

The monthly interest rate charged is 3.35 per cent per month, annualized to 40.2 per cent on this card. The renewal charges for the SBI Platinum Air India card is Rs 1,499. Another travel card offered by SBI is the Signature Air India card that charges Rs 4,999 per annum.

ICICI Bank

MakeMyTrip ICICI Bank Platinum Credit Card is a co-branded card with MakeMyTrip (MMT). It offers benefits worth up to Rs 20,000 and Rs 500 MMT cash along with Lemon Tree Hotels voucher as welcome gift. It also offers complimentary domestic airport and domestic railway lounge acces to the cardholder. The card charges Rs 500 as joining fees.

The MakeMyTrip ICICI Bank Signature Credit Card, is high-end travel card that offers Rs 1,500 MMT Cash along with Lemon Tree Hotels voucher as welcome gift. It offers benefits worth up to Rs 70,000, and MMT DoubleBack and MMTBlack enrolment on joining, to the cardholder. The card charges Rs 2,500 as joining fees.

Standard Chartered

Standard Chartered Yatra Platinum credit card is a co-branded card with Yatra.com. Aimed at travelers, this card offers 4x rewards and 10 per cent cashback on all travel bookings made through Yatra.com. If flights are booked through the site, the cancellation fees are also waived off. Standard Chartered offers gift vouchers to the cardholder at the time of joining. This card offers 2 reward points for every Rs 100 spent anywhere, excluding fuel spends. On fuel 2.5 per cent surcharge is waived off. This card comes for Rs 499 from the first year and Rs 999 from the second year.

On the high-end side, the Standard Chartered Emirates World Credit Card offers more benefits including cashback on duty-free expenditure, up to 6 Skyward miles, airport lounge access (Priority Pass lounges), complimentary overseas insurance, and golf privileges. Annual fees for this card is Rs 3,000, and the monthly interest rate charged is 3.49 per cent per month, annualized to 41.88 per cent for all credit cards.

American Express

American Express Platinum Travel credit card as a welcome gift offers travel vouchers worth Rs 4,000 to the cardholder. Additionally, travel vouchers worth Rs 7,700 are given on an annual spend of Rs 1.90 lakh. Further, travel vouchers worth Rs 11,800 is offered to the cardholder on spending Rs 4 lakh in a year.

The cardholder also gets up to 20 per cent discount at select restaurants. This card offers 4 complimentary visits to airport lounges in a year on selective domestic airports. The annual fees charged on this card is Rs 3,500 for the first year and Rs 5,000 thereafter. The monthly interest rate charged is 3.35 per cent per month, annualized to 40.2 per cent on this card.

HDFC Bank

Diners Club Premium Credit Card It offers reward points wherein you can earn 4 reward points for every Rs 150 spend. It offers 2,500 reward points as a welcome benefit. For flight and hotel bookings, Diners ClubMiles or Diners Premium or Diners Privilege or Diners Rewardz card members can redeem upto a maximum of 70 per cent of booking value through reward points. It offers upto 6 complimentary access to 700+ lounges worldwide.

It also offers insurance, starting from air accident insurance cover worth Rs 1 crore, medical emergency insurance cover of up to Rs 25 lakhs, travel insurance cover of Rs 50,000 for baggage delay or loss, and credit liability cover of Rs 9 lakhs. the monthly interest rate charged is 3.49 per cent per month, annualized to 41.88 per cent for all credit cards. It charges Rs 2,500 as joining and renewal fees.