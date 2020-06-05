Cash is king? RBI data on RTGS, NEFT, AePS, UPI, IMPS reveal real numbers

Data on total daily cash withdrawal in india released by RBI

Thinking cash is king? Well, new data released by RBI may surprise you. The Reserve Bank of India has released the daily settlement data of select payment systems for June 3 and June 4. The settlement data show volume and value of transactions undertaken in the payment systems by the Reserve Bank (Neft and RTGS) and the facilities provided by National Payments Corporation of India (AePS, CTS, IMPS, and UPI). The new data also reveal the position of cash withdrawal transactions through ATMs and Banking Correspondents (BCs) on June 3 and June 4.

In an official statement, RBI said daily settlement data will be published on the subsequent working day. The data relating to transactions undertaken during the day will be published on the subsequent working day. Data relating to cards will be published once the daily reporting systems are in place. Till now, the complete payment system data was published monthly as part of the RBI Bulletin – Table 43 on Payment System Indicators,” RBI said.

Cash Withdrawal on June 3 and June 4:

The total value of cash withdrawal from ATMs on June 3 and 4 was Rs 4426.92 crore and Rs 4424.53 crore respectively. Cash withdrawn on AePS through micro-ATMs/BCs on both dates was Rs 668.88 and Rs 648.92 crore respectively.

Non-cash transactions

In contrast to cash, the value of transactions through RBI operated RTGS and NEFT on 3rd June was Rs 3,30,632.89 crore and Rs 6,29,85.75 crore respectively. On June 4, these numbers were Rs 329072.45 crore and Rs 63148 crore respectively.

The value of payment transactions through NPCI operated UPI on June 3 was Rs 9622.38 crore, while on June 4, it was 9639.5 crore. The value of NPCI operated IMPS was Rs 7653.71 crore on June 3 and Rs 7705.89 crore on June 4.

RBI said that daily reporting of payment transactions data is “expected to facilitate better research and also contribute to innovations in payment systems.” However, the monthly publication in RBI Bulletin will also continue.