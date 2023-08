Top-performing Mid Cap mutual funds in 3 years (August 2023): 12 schemes with over 30% SIP returns

Best-performing Mid Cap Funds in 3 years (till August 2023): Direct plans of as many as 12 top-performing mid-cap mutual funds have given over 30% annualised returns in 3 years. However, only six of these 12 mid-cap schemes have outperformed their respective benchmark indices in this duration, data on the website of the Association of Mutual Funds in India (AMFI) shows.

Following is a list of the 12 top-performing mid-cap funds in 3 years, as per AMFI website data tracked till August 14. Before reading further, you should note that this exercise is for informational purposes only and is not intended to recommend any of the funds mentioned below for investing.

Chasing returns from mutual funds without taking into account your financial goals and risk appetite can be risky. It is, therefore, recommended to consult a professional financial advisor before making any investment decision.

Top-performing Mid Cap Funds in 3 years (till August 14).

Edelweiss Mid Cap Fund

The direct plan of Edelweiss Mid Cap Fund has given 32.33% annualised returns while the regular plan has given 30.37% returns in 3 years. The scheme tracks NIFTY Midcap 150 Total Return Index, which has given 32.80% returns in 3 years.

HDFC Mid-Cap Opportunities Fund

The direct plan of HDFC Mid-Cap Opportunities Fund has given 34.52% annualised returns while the regular plan has given 33.59% returns in 3 years. The scheme tracks NIFTY Midcap 150 Total Return Index, which has given 32.80% returns in 3 years.

Also Read: SIP schemes with over 20% increase in NAV one year (August 2023)

Kotak Emerging Equity Fund

The direct plan of Kotak Emerging Equity Fund has given 32.57% annualised returns while the regular plan has given 30.95% returns in 3 years. The scheme tracks NIFTY Midcap 150 Total Return Index, which has given 32.80% returns in 3 years.

Mahindra Manulife Mid Cap Fund

The direct plan of Mahindra Manulife Mid Cap Fund has given 32.28% annualised returns while the regular plan has given 30.11% returns in 3 years. The scheme tracks NIFTY Midcap 150 Total Return Index, which has given 32.80% returns in 3 years.

Mirae Asset Midcap Fund

The direct plan of Mirae Asset Midcap Fund has given 33.02% annualised returns while the regular plan has given 31.26% returns in 3 years. The scheme tracks NIFTY Midcap 150 Total Return Index, which has given 32.80% returns in 3 years.

Motilal Oswal Midcap Fund

The direct plan of Motilal Oswal Midcap Fund has given 37.65% annualised returns while the regular plan has given 36.01% returns in 3 years. The scheme tracks NIFTY Midcap 150 Total Return Index, which has given 32.80% returns in 3 years.

Also Read: Mutual Fund calculator: How to get Rs 1 lakh/month for 25 years and full amount back

Nippon India Growth Fund

The direct plan of Nippon India Growth Fund has given 32.74% annualised returns while the regular plan has given 31.73% returns in 3 years. The scheme tracks NIFTY Midcap 150 Total Return Index, which has given 32.80% returns in 3 years.

PGIM India Midcap Opportunities Fund

The direct plan of PGIM India Midcap Opportunities Fund has given 33.42% annualised returns while the regular plan has given 31.21% returns in 3 years. The scheme tracks NIFTY Midcap 150 Total Return Index, which has given 32.80% returns in 3 years.

Quant Mid Cap Fund

The direct plan of Quant Mid Cap Fund has given 39.31% annualised returns while the regular plan has given 36.54% returns in 3 years. The scheme tracks NIFTY Midcap 150 Total Return Index, which has given 32.80% returns in 3 years.

SBI Magnum Midcap Fund

The direct plan of SBI Magnum Midcap Fund has given 34.45% annualised returns while the regular plan has given 33.27% returns in 3 years. The scheme tracks NIFTY Midcap 150 Total Return Index, which has given 32.80% returns in 3 years.

Also Read: Best Performing Mid Cap Funds in 1 year (August 2023): 7 schemes beat Index with 24% to 31% SIP returns

Tata Midcap Growth Fund

The direct plan of Tata Midcap Growth Fund has given 30.87% annualised returns while the regular plan has given 29.25% returns in 3 years. The scheme tracks NIFTY Midcap 150 Total Return Index, which has given 32.80% returns in 3 years.

Union Midcap Fund

The direct plan of Union Midcap Fund has given 31.67% annualised returns while the regular plan has given 29.87% returns in 3 years. The scheme tracks S&P BSE 150 MidCap Total Return Index, which has given 32.31% returns in 3 years.

Disclaimer: The above content is for information purposes only based on AMFI website data as of 14th August 2023. Mutual Funds are subject to market risks. There is no assurance or guarantee that the above funds will give the same returns in future. Investors are advised to consult their financial advisors before investing.