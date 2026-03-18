In a market where consistency is rare, Nippon India Small Cap Fund has stood out by delivering strong long-term returns across market cycles. The fund, launched in September 2010, has completed nearly 15 years of market journey and has emerged as one of the top performers in the small-cap mutual fund category.

Data shows that the scheme has consistently delivered over 20% CAGR across 10 and 15 years, making it one of the best-performing funds in its category over the long term. For investors who stayed invested through market ups and downs, the wealth creation has been significant.

Long-term performance: Beating benchmark and category

The fund has not only generated strong returns but also outperformed its benchmark and category peers over multiple time periods.

Period Fund Return Benchmark (BSE 250 SmallCap TRI) Category (Small Cap) 5 Years 21.08% 16.01% 17.57% 7 Years 21.11% 15.77% — 10 Years 20.63% 15.23% 17.24% 15 Years 20.63% — 16.46%

(Source: Value Research, Amfi)

Takeaway: Nippon India Small Cap Fund has consistently outperformed both its benchmark and category across long-term periods.

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Wealth creation: Rs 1 lakh turns into Rs 16 lakh

The real story lies in compounding.

Rs 1,00,000 invested 5 years ago → Rs 2,84,930

Rs 1,00,000 invested at launch (2010) → Rs 16,21,620

That’s over 16x wealth creation in 15 years, highlighting the power of long-term investing.

(Source: Fact sheet)

Nippon India Small Cap Fund basics at a glance

Nippon India Small Cap Fund is one of the oldest and most widely tracked small-cap schemes in India, with a long performance history and strong investor participation.

Launch Date: 16 September 2010

Return Since Launch: 19.23%

Benchmark: NIFTY Smallcap 250 TRI

AUM: Rs 67,642 crore (as of Feb 2026)

Expense Ratio: 1.40%

Risk profile: High returns, but high volatility

Being a small-cap fund, the scheme falls under the ‘Very High Risk’ category. Returns can be volatile, especially in the short term. However, risk metrics show a relatively strong profile:

Sharpe Ratio: 0.89 (better than benchmark)

Sortino Ratio: 1.24 (better downside protection)

Beta: 0.85 (less volatile than market)

Alpha: 2.72 (strong outperformance)

In simple terms: High return with relatively better risk management.

Portfolio strategy: Growth-oriented and diversified

The fund follows a diversified small-cap strategy with exposure across 10 sectors.

Top sectors:

Industrials: 22.49%

Financials: 16.24%

Consumer Discretionary: 14.23%

Materials: 13.24%

Strong tilt towards growth and consumption sectors

Top holdings: No over-concentration risk

Another important aspect is that no single stock dominates the portfolio.

Company Allocation MCX 2.89% HDFC Bank 2.01% Karur Vysya Bank 1.54% Apar Industries 1.45% SBI 1.42% TD Power Systems 1.30% Axis Bank 1.22% BHEL 1.16% Emami 1.13% Kirloskar Brothers 1.06%

(Source: Value Research, Fact sheet)

This ensures diversification and reduces stock-specific risk.

Why small-cap funds can create wealth

Small-cap funds invest in emerging companies that have the potential to grow faster than large, established businesses. This is why they can generate higher returns over long periods.

At the same time, they are more sensitive to market cycles and economic conditions, which leads to sharper ups and downs.

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A word of caution for investors

While the fund’s long-term returns are impressive, investors should not chase performance blindly.

Small-cap funds can fall sharply during market corrections and remain volatile for extended periods, thus investing in such funds requiring patience and discipline. Experts typically recommend a minimum investment horizon of 5–7 years for such funds.

Summing up…

Nippon India Small Cap Fund has demonstrated its ability to deliver strong long-term returns and consistent outperformance, making it one of the standout funds in its category. However, the journey is not smooth. Investors who benefit the most are those who stay invested through volatility and focus on long-term goals rather than short-term movements.

Disclaimer: The above content is for informational purposes only. Mutual Fund investments are subject to market risks. Please consult your financial advisor before investing.