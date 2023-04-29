The stock market is an open field, but not everyone is able to consistently remain profitable. The markets can provide a lot of excitement, rewards, and glory for focused players, but they can also be a bed of thorns for impatient and greedy ones looking to make quick profits. Nevertheless, for knowledgeable and disciplined investors, equity investing is a tried-and-true method of wealth creation. With a lot of growth prospects available, the participants can earn around 17% returns on their investments, according to NSE records.

However, investors must establish standards, formulate strategies for identifying quality companies, and maintain their discipline in order to make wise stock selections and earn profits. And in this regard, listed below are some of the strategies that could be game-changing for investors.

Ignore short-term chaos

It cannot be understated that markets are influenced by events. The Indian stock markets plummeted recently owing to global uncertainties, the banking crisis, Fed rate hikes, and fear of inflation. However, the short-lived headwinds must not be of concern for a focused investor. Pondering less on short-term events is something that should be avoided, as the results also last for a short period of time. Thus, it is typically not advised for long-term investors to make significant portfolio changes in response to these transient events. They should instead concentrate on constructing a well-diversified portfolio that can withstand a range of market conditions.

Embrace volatility

Volatility has a tendency to have an impact on your portfolio, but it can be risky to assume that the influence will always be detrimental. Market turbulence can also produce opportunities that a wise investor can take advantage of. For investors whose time horizon and investment plan are long-term, volatility can offer entry points. Investors who are bullish and think markets will perform well, in the long run, will have the chance to buy more shares at a discount due to downward market volatility. Investors must accept that there will always be market volatility, and they must have their minds and tactics ready to deal with it.

Invest in small caps

Despite volatility in short-term performance, it is significant to highlight that small-cap stocks have provided superior returns over the long term compared to mid & large caps. Small-cap companies typically provide significant alpha as compared to well established large cap mature companies. Corporate profitability of small-cap companies is likely to increase along with increasing economic data. Small-cap investments are a good option for investors with a higher risk tolerance and reasonable return expectations. While small caps have the ability to offer investors strong returns, it is best to hold onto them for the long term in order to reduce the risks associated with doing so. Relevant data is now readily available to demonstrate that investing in small caps gradually is the only way to outperform the returns of any index or major fund house.

Avoid FOMO

Fear of missing out, or FOMO, frequently causes a flurry of complicated feelings like jealousy, anger, and terror. Such complex emotions frequently overpower reason and might hinder the investment process by influencing a person to make riskier choices. For instance, taking on greater risk in a bull market and during periods of inflated pricing in order to generate better returns Furthermore, it is clear that it is important to focus on the fundamentals since markets always return, after a small break, where value is most easily accessible. This can be inferred from the market’s performance over the past two years, during which practically all conscientious investors saw their stock investments generate sizable profits.

Invest in what you know

According to Peter Lynch, investors shouldn’t own a company if they can’t explain what it does in 30 seconds or less. His favourite maxim is “Know what you own and why you own it.” Lynch’s guiding principle is that amateur stock pickers can be just as successful as professionals with the correct strategy and analysis. In addition to assisting you in choosing stocks in the first place, having a thorough awareness of a company’s risks and prospects as well as its genuine financial health will help you analyse what went wrong. You will be able to deal with negative market moves better and become a better investor thanks to this disciplined approach.

Consider value investing

Warren Buffett famously remarked that it is smart for investors to be “fearful when others are greedy, and greedy when others are fearful.” This claim pertains directly to the price of an asset and is sort of a contrarian stance on stock markets: when others are greedy, prices usually boil over, and one should exercise caution should they overpay for an asset that afterwards generates meagre returns. It may present a good investment opportunity when people are afraid. Paying too much might drastically reduce returns because you get what you pay for and what you value. As a result, an investor must concentrate on value investments rather than making choices based solely on feelings.

Learn efficient risk management

In the stock market, risk and return are closely related. The popular wisdom, however, holds that the bigger the risk, the larger the potential reward. Despite the contrary belief, the ground situation is not the always the same. A layman’s definition of risk is often the uncertainty of future returns of a particular size. But when it comes to investing, each investment entails a certain level of danger, and in order for an investor to accept this risk, he must receive the appropriate compensation. We wholeheartedly concur with Warren Buffett’s statement that “risk comes from not knowing what you’re doing.” As a result, when investors are more educated about their assets, the risk can be reduced to a greater level.

Learn from mistakes

Investments are not exempt from losses and setbacks, which are the part of the cycle. Nevertheless, in order to succeed, one must encounter obstacles and overcome them. Your “circle of competence,” or the areas in which you, as an investor, have a real skill or advantage, is typically informed by mistakes. That could be specific knowledge of the industry or enthusiasm for a certain sector of commerce. Making mistakes can help you identify your weaknesses, and if you want to diversify, there are many options for filling in the gaps in your skill set. In spite of this, it’s crucial to avoid letting failures paralyse you instead of using them as a chance to improve.

Conclusion

The Indian stock market is a great avenue for building wealth for an investor. However, for gaining significant profits, the choice of stocks necessitates understanding a wide range of topics, including investing basics, finance, and economics. You should attempt to comprehend the business of the company first. The company’s financial statements, including the income statement, balance sheet, and cash flows, should also be read. Examine the company’s valuation after you’ve examined its financial situation. A compelling case is made for buying when strong balance sheet metrics are combined with lower valuations when compared to peers or the index. Hence, the above-mentioned strategies can further elevate your chances of earning profits and sustaining them for a longer time in the stock markets.

(By Siddharth Oberoi, Founder and CIO at Prudent Equity)

Disclaimer: This is the author’s personal opinion. Readers are advised to consult their financial planner before making any investment.