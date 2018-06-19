Top 7 trends that may shape NCR’s office market in future

Colliers Research said the expansion in economic activities, large infrastructure outlay and upcoming Grade A supply are the factors that should support high demand for the commercial office space over the coming years.

The National Capital Region (NCR), which is consistently the second largest office market with 20% share of the annual nationwide leasing volume over the past five years, should retain its dominance in office demand over the next five years, as per Colliers Research. In a research report, Colliers Research said the expansion in economic activities, large infrastructure outlay and upcoming Grade A supply are the factors that should support high demand for the commercial office space over the coming years.

Key trends that are likely to shape the NCR office market in the future are:

1. Robust metro network

By 2020 most of the business districts in the NCR should be connected by the metro rail. Colliers mapped all the three-primary commercial micromarkets of NCR on the Delhi metro rail network and concluded that most of the commercial hubs in Delhi already have metro access. With the completion of Phase 4 of the Delhi metro rail network, all the office locations of Gurugram and NOIDA should have metro access within a 3.0 km (1.8 miles) radius over the next three years. With the walk to work concept becoming increasingly preferred in the Corporate Real Estate (CRE) world, accessibility has become one of the significant decision-making factors for occupiers. The robust metro network should be one of the major driving factors of office demand in the NCR.

2. Demand to follow Grade A supply in the coming years

As per Colliers Research, there is a trend where large occupiers are being more strategic in their real estate requirements, pre-committing space for future needs and optimising their real estate portfolios. Recently, large occupiers such as Gartner, Bank of America, Boston Consulting Group and Google have pre-committed to office space in upcoming Grade A properties. In preferred micromarkets, this trend is expected to continue with demand following the Grade A supply in the upcoming years.

3. Flexible workspaces to remain in vogue; aggressive growth to follow

The flexible workspace segment in the NCR has been proliferating since 2015. Currently, flexible operators manage about 1.0 million sq ft (0.09 million sq m) of office space in the NCR. Flexible workspaces are no longer considered as disruptors, but rather as an integral part of modern-day CRE. Flexible workspaces started to appear first in the Delhi CBD around 2015-16 due to the lack of Grade A office spaces for smaller occupiers. Since 2017, the focus of operators has changed towards the larger markets of Gurugram and NOIDA. Players such as Wework, Cowrks and Goworks have recently leased large floor plates at strategic locations.

4. SEZs to be a magnet for technology occupiers

The NCR has about 9.0 million sq ft of new supply planned to be developed over the next five years. More than 70% of the upcoming supply is concentrated in Gurugram in micromarkets such as Golf Course Extension Road and Sohna Road. NOIDA accounts for only 30% of the upcoming supply, which is primarily concentrated at NOIDA Expressway. According to estimates, only 6.0 million sq ft (0.6 million sq m) is likely to be completed by 2020. To hedge against rent increases in their existing facilities, IT/ITeS occupiers looking to relocate, consolidate and expand in Gurugram will consider getting a good deal in office space strategically located in the state-of-the-art SEZ campuses on Golf Course Extension Road.

5. Gurugram to remain the dominating office market in NCR

Gurugram has been capturing about 60% of the total regional office demand over the past five years. The city has become the favourite corporate office destination and has been experiencing demand from companies expanding. In Q1 2018, Gurgaon recorded 1 million sq ft of gross absorption accounted for about 26% of the PAN India absorption.

6. NOIDA to transform into an affordable commercial hub

Out of the overall leasing volume in the NCR over the past five years, NOIDA accounted for roughly 29% of the total demand. Notwithstanding the traditional image, the city is also gearing up to host a plethora of MNCs in upcoming years. The city witnessed 1.0 million sq ft of absorption in Q1 2018 which was almost double than Q1 2017 demand.

7. Redevelopment – a facelift for Delhi’s real estate market

NBCC’s first project in Nauroji Nagar, supplying about 3.3 million sq ft of Grade A space is already at an advanced stage of construction. Due to its prime south location in the city, the first e-auction witnessed considerable success with bids from public-sector units such as Power Finance Corporation, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd. and Energy Efficiency Services. The cumulative area sold was about 0.28 million sq ft of office space. The average sales price was about Rs 38,000 per sq ft, which is 8 to10% higher than in Delhi’s CBD. The second tranche of the e-auction is planned to be conducted by the end of 2018. Colliers expects the redevelopment of these projects to act as a facelift to the overall Delhi commercial market.