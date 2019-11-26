Top 5 investments options for securing your child’s future

With the compounding power, investing in MF through SIP returns from the investment clearly beats the inflation rate of 5-6% every year.

Planning for a child’s future is not easy. Most think they have properly planned but when the time comes they find their funds insufficient. Hence, while planning it is important to make the right investment choices at the right time. There are various child plan investment options in the market but depending on your need you should opt for the ones that suit you the most.

Here are some of the best investment options that parents can avail to secure the child’s financial future;

Systematic Investment Planning (SIP)

For goals like child education, investment through SIP in equity mutual funds can be looked at, for a longer tenure. The longer time-frame generally ranges from 7 to 15 years or more, while the minimum investment amount with SIP is usually set at Rs 500.

A monthly investment of Rs 6,000 for 18 years (if calculated since the child is born till he/she goes for higher education) in equity mutual funds, can fetch you approximately Rs 45.9 lakhs assuming 12 per cent annual returns, which will be worth around Rs 23.4 lakhs, assuming an annual inflation rate of 6 per cent.

While investing through SIP, returns from equity mutual funds are more likely to beat the inflation rate of 5-6 per cent every year, with the power of compounding. Hence, for significant goals such as a child’s higher education or marriage, long-term investments in equity mutual funds through SIP is one of the best options.

Debt Funds

Debt funds come with comparatively lower risk when compared to equity mutual funds. The funds are invested into various deposits or bonds, and earn interest by lending the funds and earning interest, which is the source of returns. Investments in debt mutual funds are suggested for a child’s recurring expenses like school fees, as this comes with easy liquidity.

Investments in the short-term debt funds are more flexible and allow withdrawal or investments whenever required, and delivers up to 5 to 7 per cent returns annually.

Sukanya Samriddhi Scheme/Yojana

The SSY scheme was bought in to encourage saving for the girl child. This scheme can be opened for a girl child any time between her birth and till she turns 10 years. The minimum and maximum amount that can be invested are set at Rs 1,000 and Rs 1.5 lakh respectively annually, for 15 years.

SSY also comes with EEE (exempt, exempt, exempt) tax feature, under Section 80C. The current interest rate offered is 8.5 per cent, is however subject to change. The maturity period for an SSY account is 21 years. Additionally, partial withdrawals can also be made after the child turns 18 years of age. The scheme is also one of the ideal options for a girl child to meet their future goals.

Public Provident Fund (PPF)

Investment in PPF comes with EEE (exempt, exempt, exempt) tax feature, wherein firstly tax-deduction is allowed for the investment, tax is also not imposed on the returns earned through accumulation, and lastly, the total amount withdrawn at the end is also tax-free.

The PPF investment comes with a tenure of 15 years, hence, for long term investments for the child, like higher education or marriage, this option can be opted for. The funds are deposited for a fixed time period to earn interest on the savings, and the current interest rate offered on PPF is 7.9 per cent.

Term Insurance Cover

A pure term insurance plan covers your child in case the parents meet any unforeseen event. This is a risk cover that reduces the financial impact a family or a child’s faces in case something happens to the bread-earner of the family.

Experts suggest while opting for a term insurance cover, it is better to have coverage that will include all major expenses like education, livelihood, and marriage for the child.