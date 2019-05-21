Do you need a guarantor to get a home loan?

Updated: May 21, 2019 7:42:03 AM

The credit rating depends on the ‘regular repayment’ and no defaults. It does not mean that you have to repay all your loans to get a fresh loan.

To get a home loan, you do not need a guarantorTo get a home loan, you do not need a guarantor

By Chaitali Dutta

I am applying for a home loan. Since I do not know any one in Indore, how would I get a guarantor for the loan?
– Jitender Verma
The home loan typically does not require any guarantor. Please approach a scheduled bank for the loan.

What is reducing balance and how do banks calculate interest rate on it?
—Deepak Kumar
When we take the loan from a bank the interest payable over the whole period of the loan plus the principal amount is divided in such a way so that we have a constant amount to repay to the bank, which we know as EMI. Each EMI is part interest on the loan outstanding and remaining part is the reduction in principal. The term ‘reducing balance’ refers to this principal amount outstanding, every month, which you have been repaying as a small amount every month. The interest payable is nothing but the interest on the daily reducing balance of the loan @ interest rate.

I prepaid my home loan amount three months back. Now the NBFC says I have to pay a penalty of 2% of the outstanding amount for prepaying the loan and it is not releasing my registration papers? What should I do?
—Gaurav Sharma
Please check the sanction letter carefully and look for the clause of prepayment of the loan. If a penalty of 2% is mentioned there, you need to pay. If no penalty clause is clearly stated, you have to write to the NBFC saying that the condition it is imposing is illegal.

If I clear all my outstanding loans, will I have a better chance to get a housing loan from a government bank?
—P S Sunder
The credit rating depends on the ‘regular repayment’ and no defaults. It does not mean that you have to repay all your loans to get a fresh loan.

I had taken a home loan for 20 years five years ago. Now, I am going abroad for at least five years. How can I continue the loan amount?
—Amit Singh
The loan amount and other covenants remain the same. They will now map you as an NRI and your deposit account as well as loan account will be re-designated as NRE/ NRO and NRI home loan accoount. You need to remit funds from abroad into your NRE account and then the EMI will be debited from this NRE deposit account.

The writer is founder, AZUKE Personal Finance Advisory (www.azukefinance.com). Send your queries to fepersonalfinance@expressindia.com

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. MONEY
  3. Do you need a guarantor to get a home loan?
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

 

 

Advertisement

Focal Point

In gold we trust: India's household gold reserves valued at over 40% of GDP
In gold we trust: India's household gold reserves valued at over 40% of GDP
Renewable energy: Target likely to be missed by 55 GW
Renewable energy: Target likely to be missed by 55 GW
There will be no winners in US-China trade war
There will be no winners in US-China trade war
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
RAILWAYS
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition