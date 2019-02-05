Tips for women to meet their goals in 2019

It is critical that when women get on to set individual targets, they do so bearing in mind their existing financial capabilities.

It is 2019, and yet another year has dawned where one can carry forward one’s learning’s from the past and move ahead to identify more missions and targets to be achieved. To have better control, clarity and complete confidence in life, women need to understand the importance of carrying out financial planning today and the impact it has on our future.

It is imperative that women identify their individual financial targets and gain the required knowledge to achieve them. For this, women can consult their mentors, regularly read financial publications and online portals dedicated to finance. Women can also reach out to friends and relatives who have an understanding of the financial domain and can guide them in planning and assessing the appropriate schemes to lead them to their goals.

During the year, there may also be times when women loose track of their goals. Therefore, it is critical that when women get on to set individual targets, they do so bearing in mind their existing financial capabilities and seek clear answers to the most basic questions like how much fund is required to reach the desired goal? How much time it would take? What is it that they would need to invest? How frequently will they need to invest? and so forth.

In order to meet individual financial goals in 2019, the fundamental principle ­­is to identify and set specific motivational goals that will keep women going. Be it a long-term goal or a short-term one, setting a goal is basically vital to have a starting point against which you can measure your growth. For instance, if you are looking to accumulate savings of INR 50 lakh over a duration of about 15 years, one will have to save about INR 10,000 each month to create that corpus. However, it is important these goals do not overwhelm you and create the short-term goals such that they are realistic to your situation and gradually help you reach the long-term goals effectively.

Secondly, you should have an estimate of the monetary value of your periodical savings i.e. to know what the value of your current savings will be in the future. Value of money deposited in savings account decreases with time, therefore, women must consider investing in different financial instruments to make the most of them and also spread the risk. It is very important, that women understand this when considering an investment as it will enable you to truly realize both your business and personal financial goals better, and specifically the areas where you would need to either work on reducing your costs or increasing your income.

Thirdly, women must have a clear time frame to achieve the set goals. While some of you at the age of 21 years may think of planning for one’s retirement, some others may be targeting to begin investing later at the age of 28 to 30 years or as soon as you begin to bear responsibilities such as that of family and so forth. However, women must understand that no matter what situation or year of life you may be in, you can start investing with a small amount and the sooner you start investing the better.

Fourthly, you understand that life has its share of ups and downs. There may be times when you may end up in situations you did not foresee, such as legal battles, early retirement, job loss etc. When considering investments for the year you must also focus on accumulating a reasonable size of money for contingency fund, i.e. about six months of your annual salary. While contingency fund implies accumulation of money over time it does not provide high returns unlike investments but is necessary to give you that extra cushion to fall back on in case of an emergency or when you are low on your savings balance.

Last but not the least, when setting investment goals, women must ensure to keep money for investment and insurance separate. You should take into account a suitable life and health insurance cover to secure the dependent family members and yourselves. Life insurance acts as a guard not only to facilitate wealth for the future but also provide life cover for the years to come. You must be careful in choosing the right insurance policy, such that it delivers suitable long-term benefits with manageable risk. For example a life insurance cover chosen by a person working in merchant navy, or a coal mine may differ to that opted by a person engaged as an IT professional.

In conclusion, for all professional women working hard to earn a living today to become noble investors for a brighter future, it is important to make financial planning a resolution alongside their other personal goals.

(By Priti Rathi Gupta Founder, LXME and Managing Director, Anand Rathi Shares & Stock Brokers)