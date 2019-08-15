This Raksha Bandhan, bring your sister’s dreams to reality

For those dreams that are not limited by a category, there are EMI-Free Loans that can turn them into a reality.

With Raksha Bandhan just around the corner, it’s time for all brothers to pull up their socks and think of a gift that will be treasured. Gifts such as customized mugs, home decor, spa kits or luxury beauty packs are passé. This is one special day when the whole of India celebrates the brother-sisterhood. Wouldn’t it be a wonderful idea if you ditched those clichés gifts and instead put together something that brings her dreams to life?

So, this Raksha Bandhan, instead of buying a gift to just tick off another box on your list, why not sit back and think how you can contribute meaningfully to your sister’s growth and her future. After all, there’s no one who will know her better than you. Is there an interesting course that will benefit her career? Is she an introvert and you ‘ve been thinking about how to expand her horizons? Perhaps a long solo-trip might get her started? Maybe you can encourage sustainability by gifting her an electric vehicle? Or perhaps, there’s something entirely different that you’ve been thinking of, but money is a constraint?

Thankfully, there are several customised loans designed especially for millennials like you that will help turn your sister’s dreams into a reality and make a huge difference in shaping her into a different person, one that she has always wanted to be! Here are a few loans to get you kick-started:

Holiday Loan

There’s so much to learn and soak in when it comes to holidays. Think of putting together a two-week getaway for her. Find her a cosy homestay in the hills, and curate a bunch of activities that she might have never tried – a trek without any guidance, small hikes around the property, gardening lessons, pottery sessions, book-reading events and so much more. Each activity will ensure she meets new people and listening to their life stories will be a truly enriching experience. And for you to be able to do all this, there are holiday loans available. You can take a loan starting as less as Rs 25,000 and repay it over the next few months and enjoy “only interest payment” for the first 3 months. All you need is to be a salaried employee earning a minimum of Rs 30,000 per month.

Electric Vehicle Loan

Does your sister go to college or office by public transport? Ever thought of buying an electric bike for her? Gift her environment-friendly electric bike at instalment of as low as Rs 1999 per month. You add to her style, her safety, make her independent and are also planting the seeds of the importance of using environment-friendly products, in her mind; all of which will go a long way. And you get tax benefits too for purchasing electric vehicles! These bikes start at approximately Rs 35,000 and can one can choose from a range of electric bikes like Photon, Flash or Optima Plus range with a down payment Rs 1999. Digital lenders have made loans really simple.

EMI-Free Loans

For those dreams that are not limited by a category, there are EMI-Free Loans that can turn them into a reality. A gelato-making course in a quaint town in Italy, a deep-sea diving certification or a month-long photography course in the North-East to document the tribal; the world should be her oyster. An EMI Free Loan is a kind of a personal loan wherein you will have to pay only interest on the total loan amount on a monthly basis (for every 5 months) and the principal amount (which remains unchanged) can be made in bullet payments (every 6th month). For instance, if you’re taking a loan of Rs 1,00,000, you need to pay just Rs 1,500 per month.

So, Which of your sister’s dreams will be a reality this Raksha Bandhan?

(By Satyam Kumar Co-founder & CEO, LoanTap)