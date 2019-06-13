This Father’s Day, instead of a customary gift, help your father in leading a secure and healthy life

With Father\u2019s Day just round the corner, everyone is trying to find the perfect gift for their dads. While finding the perfect gift is anyway a difficult task, what\u2019s more difficult is finding a meaningful gift that would express your heartfelt love for your father. While fathers are comparatively easy to make happy \u2013 as a good tie, a nice perfume, a classy watch or maybe a pair of fancy sunglasses might seem convenient and convincing, but it may not be a perfect one at his age. So, this Father\u2019s Day be thoughtful and gift a healthy and secured future to your father instead of just a customary thing wrapped in a gift paper. According to Anjali Malhotra, Chief Customer, Marketing and Digital Officer, Aviva Life Insurance, here\u2019s something for your dad that would be a true gesture of love \u2013 Gift for the retirement years Your father work hard all his life to provide you the best of everything. It\u2019s only after he retires from his job that he gets some time for himself, and to relax. Secure those precious years of his life and let him enjoy his retirement with a guaranteed income plan. Gift a health insurance plan At old age people become more prone to diseases. So, in case there is no health cover, proposing a good health insurance plan would not only ensure good and timely treatment for him and your mother, but would also ensure financial security for them as well for you, by reducing the uncertainty over cost of hospitalisation, if needed. Membership to a health club In this fast paced lifestyle, taking out time for ourselves very often than not becomes quite challenging. Gifting your father with a gym membership, yoga \/ Zumba class or even a laughing club would be a nice gesture to express your love and care for him. A full body check-up While following a healthy lifestyle is always advisable, it is also important that you monitor your health regularly. Gift you father a comprehensive body check-up so that his health is regularly monitored and in case of any health conditions, it shall be detected at a very nascent stage and corrective measures can be taken accordingly. Fitness band For fashion-forward dads who want to live healthier every day and at the same time flaunt his fitness, a fitness band is a perfect blend of fashion and technology making it easier to maintain a balanced lifestyle. The fitness bands today perform multiple roles such as tracking workouts, sleep, and some are even waterproof which means he can even wear it when he goes for a swim!